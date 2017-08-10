The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Aug 11–13

Fri 11

Frosé Friday

Villa Riviera is bringing its French rosé to Pullman for Frosé Friday. Pop in during happy hour (4:30–7pm) and receive a complimentary glass of rosé, plus tapas to indulge in during the event. A selection of wines will be discounted as well, and parking is free.

Sat 12

Afro Beats & Bites

Little Haiti’s Yeelen Gallery is hosting a happy hour that will include some awesome African and Haitian cuisine (Habesha tacos, paté morue and more) alongside cocktails, live music and local vendors. Plus, you’ll get to hang out among the space’s breathtaking African art.

PAMM Free Second Saturdays: Lively Line

Every second Saturday each month, the PAMM opens its doors to patrons free of charge and offers a range of programming tailored to families. In August, museum guests are invited to take a deep dive into the world of shapes; browse the linear works of artist Toba Khedoori and create your own composition using materials provided.

Popcorn Frights Film Festival

The film festival—now in its third year—will be dedicated to the glorious genre of horror and feature over 40 films from names both big and small. In addition to a “homegrown” showcase of Florida talent (August 12 at 5pm), Popcorn Frights will also show the American premiere of The Jungle, a new Daniel Radcliffe flick about a trip through the Bolivian rainforest gone horribly awry.

Sat 13

All Day Foundation at the Anderson

The kick off to Bar Lab's new nationwide fundraiser series happens this Sunday at the Anderson. Hosted by All Day Foundation, the two-hour event benefits the Children's Home Society in Miami, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing adoption and foster care services to young people in the community. Your $20 donation gets you free drinks, discounted food and access to the Anderson's cool vibes and live music.

Reggae Sunday

Wind down the weekend with the groovy sounds of reggae gurus Kulcha Shok. The weekly concerts, featuring special acts such as Reggae Samba and Jahfe, are free and open to the public.

