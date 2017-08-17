The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Aug 18–20

Fri 18
Make your post-work cocktails count. Join Debris Free Oceans on a pub crawl through Wynwood during which you'll eat, drink and beautify the 'hood along the way. Stops include Coyo Taco for free tacos, Wynwood Yard and Boxelder for brews. Your $20 donation gets you a Klean Kanteen reusable cup and free food and drinks at each location, plus proceeds benefit Debris Free Oceans.
Learn about Little Haiti's vibrant community during a walk through the neighborhood. You'll explore the Haitian diaspora via exhibitions, art galleries and a Caribbean marketplace. A stop at Libreri Mapou Creole, a pillar of Little Haiti, is a highlight of the tour.
Sat 19
Celebrate the opening of Wynwood's newest brewery with ice-cold choppes (that's a Latin- American-style lager on draft for the uninitiated) micheladas and beer cocktails created by the brilliant Bar Lab team, and Mexican-style bao buns courtesy of Pubbelly's Baja Bao food truck. Latin reggae band Xperimento will take the stage in between DJ sets by Mr. Pauer.
For one night, the University of Miami's alumni center turns into a sparkling Vegas-style casino. Expect tables of roulette, card games and more opportunities to bet large, especially since the night's proceeds benefit nonprofit organization Paws 4 You. Not into gambling? Admission also gets you unlimited Bacardi cocktails, appetizers and prizes.
Sun 20
Miami Flea: August and Everything After
It's hot as Hades outside but don't let the weather keep you from checking out this month's flea. El Tucán's Miss T hosts the August installment, featuring performances by Oigo, Cortadito and The State Of. Expect your favorite retail vendors and food trucks to show up, too. A+E District, 1445 North Miami Ave. Sun 20 4–8pm.
“Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos and Toys in the Attic”
A celebration of the famed I Spy author and prolific photographer, this retrospective showcases the artist’s handcrafted installation models and large-format color photographs. Teacher workshops and hands-on opportunities enhance the experience.
