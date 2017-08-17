The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Aug 18–20

Fri 18

Pub Crawl Pick Up

Make your post-work cocktails count. Join Debris Free Oceans on a pub crawl through Wynwood during which you'll eat, drink and beautify the 'hood along the way. Stops include Coyo Taco for free tacos, Wynwood Yard and Boxelder for brews. Your $20 donation gets you a Klean Kanteen reusable cup and free food and drinks at each location, plus proceeds benefit Debris Free Oceans.

La Petite Haiti Culture Walk

Learn about Little Haiti's vibrant community during a walk through the neighborhood. You'll explore the Haitian diaspora via exhibitions, art galleries and a Caribbean marketplace. A stop at Libreri Mapou Creole, a pillar of Little Haiti, is a highlight of the tour.

Sat 19

Veza Sur Grand Opening

Celebrate the opening of Wynwood's newest brewery with ice-cold choppes (that's a Latin- American-style lager on draft for the uninitiated) micheladas and beer cocktails created by the brilliant Bar Lab team, and Mexican-style bao buns courtesy of Pubbelly's Baja Bao food truck. Latin reggae band Xperimento will take the stage in between DJ sets by Mr. Pauer.

Paws 4 You Casino Night

For one night, the University of Miami's alumni center turns into a sparkling Vegas-style casino. Expect tables of roulette, card games and more opportunities to bet large, especially since the night's proceeds benefit nonprofit organization Paws 4 You. Not into gambling? Admission also gets you unlimited Bacardi cocktails, appetizers and prizes.

Sun 20

Miami Flea: August and Everything After

It's hot as Hades outside but don't let the weather keep you from checking out this month's flea. El Tucán's Miss T hosts the August installment, featuring performances by Oigo, Cortadito and The State Of. Expect your favorite retail vendors and food trucks to show up, too. A+E District, 1445 North Miami Ave. Sun 20 4–8pm.

“Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos and Toys in the Attic”

A celebration of the famed I Spy author and prolific photographer, this retrospective showcases the artist’s handcrafted installation models and large-format color photographs. Teacher workshops and hands-on opportunities enhance the experience.

