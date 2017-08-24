The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Aug 25–27

Fri 25

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s legendary sale

Miami is lacking in the sample sale department but the Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s legendary sale more than makes up for the shortage of pre-worn, discounted duds available in the city. This annual, three-day event, taking place in the hotel’s Fontaine and Fleur De Lis ballrooms, is packed with high-end apparel, swimwear and accessories that have been marked down up to 80 percent—and have never been worn. Nab Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos for less than $300, designer denim for less than $50 and take advantage of deep discounts on brands such as Moschino and Emilio Pucci, just to name a few.

Peachfuzz

Miami’s favorite dance party has changed venues frequently since the closing of Grand Central, where it originated, but the crowds continue to follow. Now Downtown’s 1306 holds the honor of hosting the club-night ode to ’90s hip-hop and R&B. Come for the Missy Elliott jams, stay for the Ja Rule songs you’re surprised you still know all the words to.

Sat 26

Summer Butterfly Walk

Help the North American Butterfly Association’s local chapter take its annual census counts at the Deering Estate. Join the bunch as they seek out the Ruddy Daggerwing, the Dina Yellow, the Attacus Atlas and other species during guided tours. Don’t forget to document your findings with #deeringbutterflies!

Wynwood Beer Festival

In a world of way too many festivals, there’s one you’ll never hear us complain about: the beer festival, devoted to all things yeast and hops. Admission includes unlimited beer samples, while food is available for purchase from the swarm of local food trucks parked just outside.

Summer Cabaret Series featuring Yoli Mayor

You might recognize crooner Mayor from her stint on season 12 of America’s Got Talent (and from the pages of this very magazine). The Miami-native (nicknamed “the Cuban Adele”) performs inside the historic Stone House Ballroom.

CARnival at Ludlam Trail

Visit this unique blend of car show and carnival to check out some cool wheels—both vintage and modern—and enjoy games, rides and delicious (read: deep-fried) fair-style food.

Sun 27

El Bagel Pop-Up at the Anderson

El Bagel's weekly pop-up at Boxelder on Saturday mornings sells out faster than you can say schmear. But this Sunday's event at the Anderson (hopefully) promises to be a little different. The outdoor brunch features El Bagel's signature handrolled creations with a variety of cream cheeses, plus coffee from Vice City Bean and brunch cocktails and other booze by the folks at the Anderson.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.