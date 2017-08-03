The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Aug 4–6

Fri 4

Taudrey’s Eighth Anniversary Party

It’s been eight years since Tiffany Dominguez launched her line of affordable handmade jewelry. And this weekend, she’s inviting locals to celebrate alongside her and the Taud Squad at the SLS South Beach hotel. The nighttime shopping party features discounted accessories, express spa treatments by Caudalíe, nail art by Luv Nail Shop and makeup touch-ups courtesy of Marz Makeup + Hair. Everyone receives a welcome cocktail and the first 30 people to arrive get a special gift bag. RSVP is encouraged.

Vixen Workout Studio Grand Opening

Are you ready to be drafted into one of Miami's most fabulous armies? Join fitness it girl Janet Jones at the grand opening of her very first stand-alone Vixen studio in Wynwood. Strut your stuff on the red carpet alongside members of the Vixen army, sip spiked milkshakes courtesy of Sweetness Bake Shop and schedule your next twerking session.

Sat 5

Adidas Essentialism Concert Series

Adidas is bringing its Essentialism Concert Series to Wynwood's MAPS Backlot this Saturday, August 5, at 6pm. The concert will be free as long as you RSVP via eqtmia.com. The lineup consists of Miami's own DJ Craze, electronic artist Amtrac and the very buzzy Tennessee rapper Isaiah Rashad, whose recent Panorama set nearly wrecked an entire stage.

Bill Maher at the Fillmore

The quick-witted liberal firebrand, whose opinions often challenge the dogmas of the Left as well as conservative ideologies, performs two nights of explosive stand-up.

Sun 6

HistoryMiami's Moon Over Miami River Cruise

Ever wondered what downtown Miami was like before it was dotted by skyscrapers? What do you really know about the Tequesta Indians, Brickell’s earliest inhabitants? Hop aboard the Pelican Skipper catamaran and get answers to these and other questions on Dr. Paul George’s popular monthly cruise down the Miami River. The boat sets off from Bayside Marketplace and guests can bring drinks and snacks on board. Admission to HistoryMiami is included in the ticket price.

