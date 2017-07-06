The best things to do in Miami this weekend: July 7–9

Fri 7

MLB All-Star FanFest

The five-day event attended by former players, celebrities and Hall of Famers is All-Star Week’s hottest ticket. This year’s FanFest includes the showcase Hometown Heroes, which celebrates the Miami Marlins’ history all the way back to when the team was called the Florida Marlins.

Americana Picnic on Surfside Beach

Ride the July 4th wave of excitement a little longer at Surfside’s monthly community picnic. Bring the whole family (and whatever beach gear, blankets and snacks you so choose) for live music from Rachael Rage, folk storytelling and an interactive drum circle for the kiddos. Take advantage of a free yoga class by Tsamma Juice then cool off with free watermelon water. 9301 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. Fri 4–7pm; free.

Sat 8

Fit & Fun: Urban Flow Rooftop Yoga

The Langford’s recurring yoga series continues on the hotel’s stunning rooftop. Bring your own mat and prepare to sweat it out as an experienced instructor (this time it’s Julianne Aerhee) guides you through various flows. RSVP is required.

Free Family Fun Day at HistoryMiami

What to do with the kids when it’s one zillion degrees out? Take them to HistoryMiami for a full day of freebies: tours of the museum’s permanent exhibition (“Tropical Dreams: A People’s History of South Florida”), story time and DIY book workshops. Activities take place noon–4pm.

Comic Cure with Gina G

Laugh off the work week when Florida's funniest female comics take the stage: Gina G, Sheena Reagan, Angela Nacca and CinCin Boisson.

Sun 9

Doggies & Divas Fashion Show

Fashion has gone to the dogs—and for good reason. Join Miami Model Citizens’ runway show, featuring Hot Miami Styles, MAR Brazil Swimwear and iShine 365, and fundraiser, which benefits the Born Free Pet Shelter and the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Your tickets gets you Tito’s Vodka cocktails, water from Core Hydration and bites from the Raleigh Hotel. Bringing your pooch? Leashed pets are welcome and treated to pampering treatments. Guests are asked to use the hotel’s side entrance and make their way toward the rear cabanas.

Full Moon Over Miami River Cruise

Ever wondered what downtown Miami was like before it was dotted by skyscrapers? What do you really know about the Tequesta Indians, Brickell’s earliest inhabitants? Hop aboard the Pelican Skipper catamaran and get answers to these and other questions on Dr. Paul George’s popular monthly cruise down the Miami River. The boat sets off from Bayside Marketplace and guests can bring drinks and snacks on board.

