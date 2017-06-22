The best things to do in Miami this weekend: June 23–25

Fri 23

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull

Two of Latin's biggest music stars come together for a night of nonstop dancing. Brace yourself, Miami. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull make a hometown stop on their nationwide tour, which also features Spanish boy band CNCO.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

A recently fired Elvis impersonator working in the Florida Panhandle, whose job is usurped by a second-rate drag queen, realizes women’s garments may be his ticket back into show business in this music-filled comedy by Matthew Lopez.

Sat 24

Summer Kickoff BBQ by Gaucho Ranch

The Anderson knows the right way to start summer: with a big ol’ barbecue. The cocktail bar is teaming up with Argentinean grill masters at Gaucho Ranch for a meat-tastic Saturday party. Usher in the season with unlimited meat tastings and punch from the Anderson.

Moonlight Makerspace

Got an aspiring Tony Hawk on your hands? Make the kid’s sporting dreams come true with a spot at DripDrop Boards’ skateboard-making class, in which students assemble and paint their own mini boards. The hands-on session takes place at Wynwood’s coworking lab, Moonlighter Makerspace.

Sun 25

Tacos & Tequila Sunday Funday

Forget Tuesday—we’re making Taco Sunday a thing. Join us at MAPS Backlot in Wynwood on Sunday, June 25 for Time Out Miami’s first ever taco tasting. You’ll get to sample different varieties from each of our participating restaurants and wash 'em down with two complimentary cocktails courtesy of Jose Cuervo Tradicional. Live DJ sets, games and giveaways all afternoon long will pump up the party atmosphere. That’s what we call a Sunday Funday!

Abbey Brewing 22nd Anniversary Party

For over two decades, the Abbey has been one of Miami Beach’s most beloved neighborhood bars. To celebrate its upcoming 22nd anniversary, the unpretentious dive is throwing a party replete with beer and food. Enjoy roasted pig and chicken as well as $6.50 craft beers, cocktails and shots. Breakfast will be served in the form of free booze during the one-hour open bar at 10am.

Butterfly Walk

Wander through the Deering Estate’s lush oasis on a guided nature walk. The green space is home to a horde of rare species of butterflies including Dina Yellow, Dingy Purplewing and Atala, and more than 40 other varieties.

