The best things to do in Miami this weekend: June 2–4

Fri 2

"Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later"

To mark the start of hurricane season, HistoryMiami takes a look back at the devastating Hurricane Andrew that swept through the city 25 years ago this August. The exhibit features photography, artifacts, first-person accounts and artwork from and inspired by the deadly storm.

Summer Shorts

City Theatre presents its annual curated selection of the past year’s best short comedies, dramas and musicals, which are culled from countless submissions, organized into a 90-minute program and performed by an ensemble of South Florida’s finest actors.

Taste of the Caribbean

Journey to the islands at this five-day festival spotlighting the region’s most talented chefs. The annual bacchanalia features culinary competitions, intimate dinners and the main event, Taste of the Islands.

One Magical Weekend

Venture north to one of the largest gay pride celebrations in the country. Also known as “gay days,” the 27th annual One Magical Weekend invites people from around the world to participate in a series of pool parties and other scheduled events. Walt Disney World Resort, 1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd, Orlando (718-938-9424, onemagicalweekend.com). June 1–5 at various times; $30–$329.

The Deering Spring Contemporary, "Platform 450"

Miami’s most innovative artists come together for a series of site-specific works in this transdisciplinary initiative that features sound-art duo Archival Feedback, new media artist Willie Avendano, gallerist Carol Jazzar and many others. Watch as artists turn scientific data and real-estate–related technology into all kinds of art.

Sat 3

In-Cider Fest

The Matt Kuscher-owned Spillover is throwing a festival celebrating the cider and meads its known for. The event is free and will feature live music, plenty of seafood and a whole lot of rare and limited-release cider.

Project LEAP Community Workshops

Spend Saturday morning learning about the history of the LGBTQ movement and advancing your understanding of Miami’s trans community. The workshops aim to broaden local awareness and promote unity.

Trevor Noah

Catch Trevor Noah, the popular host of The Daily Show, when his one-man stand-up act makes its way to SoFlo.

MiMo Walking Tour

Discover North Beach’s modern architecture district during a 90-minute historian-led walk. Pay close attention to your surroundings as you learn about the MiMo (Miami Modern) aesthetic and the area’s extraordinary public and private structures. 73rd St and Collins Ave (mdpl.org/tours/mimo-tour-of-north-beach). June 3 at 9:30am; $20–$25.

Sun 4

Hyde Night Swim

Hyde Beach at the SLS launches a new monthly pool party, the Hyde Night Swim. Unlike Hyde Beach’s usual affairs, the Night Swim will extend into the—you guessed it—night. Going strong until 11pm, the Night Swim offers music, performances and shots out of snorkels.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

A recently fired Elvis impersonator working in the Florida Panhandle, whose job is usurped by a second-rate drag queen, realizes women’s garments may be his ticket back into show business in this music-filled comedy by Matthew Lopez.

