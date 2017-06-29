The best things to do in Miami this weekend: June 30–July 3

Fri 30

Firemen Are Rarely Necessary

Mad Cat Theatre member Reyna, whose works feature deft wordplay and dystopian wit, concludes his company’s politically charged 2017 season with Firemen Are Rarely Necessary. Inspired by Governor Rick Scott’s infamous restriction of the phrase “global warming” in official Department of Environmental Protection communiqués, Reyna imagines a Florida future gone awry, with few approved words to describe the decline.

Sat 1

Bring It! Live

Miss D and the Dancing Dolls—graduates of Jackson, Mississippi, institution the Dollhouse Dance Factory and stars of Lifetime Network’s Bring It!—make a South Florida stop on their 2017 tour, offering an all-new program of high kicks, bucking, hair flips, death drops and more.

Sun 2

Independence Day BBQ at Faena Miami Beach

This weekend, entrust the Argentines to handle your grilling. Head to Faena Miami Beach for an American barbecue experience helmed by some of the city’s most talented South American chefs. There’s going to be hot dog and burger carts and a performance from Sarah Packiam.

Vans Warped Tour

Yep, Vans Warped Tour is still going on and going strong (could have something to do with skater sneakers comeback), returning to South Florida for its 23rd year in a row. Talk about a legendary run. The 2017 lineup is packed with punk acts and heavy metal bands, including Municipal Waste, Sick of it All, Anti-Flag, The Adolescents, Suicide Machines and many other.

Mon 3

The Butcher Shop Fourth Anniversary

Celebrate the Wynwood restaurant's four successful years in business with flowing beer and cocktails (free beer and paloma cocktails for the first 100 people to arrive), music by DJ Friendly and delicious food.

