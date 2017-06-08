The best things to do in Miami this weekend: June 9–11

Fri 9

Sound off Silent Disco

Jam to your favorite tunes under the stars at Wynwood’s monthly outdoor dance party. You’ll rock a pair of wireless headphones and curate the playlist as you switch among three DJs simultaneously spinning hip-hop classics, R&B hits, EDM bangers and more.

Full Moon Yoga

Leading up to Saturday's jam-packed day of activities in honor of Global Wellness Day, the Carillon hosts a free beachside yoga class taught by local instructor Amanda Mestre. Towels and water will be provided and students are encouraged to arrive early and meet on the sand near the 69th Street public beach entrance.

Sat 10

The Legend of Georgia McBride

A recently fired Elvis impersonator working in the Florida Panhandle, whose job is usurped by a second-rate drag queen, realizes women’s garments may be his ticket back into show business in this music-filled comedy by Matthew Lopez.

Redland Summer Fruit Festival

Kick off the season with an assortment of South Florida’s sweetest all-natural treats. The annual event showcases local and tropical fruit, and guests are invited to sample and purchase their favorites. Walking tours of the park are available throughout the weekend.

Sun 11

U2

Thirty years after the release of The Joshua Tree, the Irish rock legends are touring the country performing the album in its entirety. OneRepublic opens.

Full Moon Kayak Tour

Every time there’s a full moon in Miami, the good folks at BG Oleta River Outdoor Center offer kayak and paddleboard tours to people of all experience levels. These peaceful two-and-a-half-hour escapades take you through the mangroves to a stunning view of Biscayne Bay.

Communi-tea Dance

In honor of the year anniversary of the horrific Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Arsht Center hosts a community dance event to unite Miami's LGBTQ community and raise money for Pulse victims. The event is free and features performances by prominent local drag queens as well as happy hour deals on beer and wine.

