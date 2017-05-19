The best things to do in Miami this weekend: May 19–21

Fri 19

Ice Lounge Pop-Up Lounge

Flip-flop specialists Havaianas host a pop-up lounge on the Lawn at the W South Beach. The catch: the lounge will be made entirely from ice. So stop by for a free snow cone and a complimentary pair of Havaianas (for the first 100 people), but come early. Once it melts, it’s over.

Hoppy Birthday, Concrete Beach!

You have more than one reason to celebrate this Friday: the end of the work week, the release of Time Out Miami's third issue and Concrete Beach Brewery's second anniversary. Did we mention it's also American Craft Beer Week? Be the first to get a copy of the free magazine (plus a free pair of Time Out sunnies!) and partake in a full day of festivities: four surprise beer releases in honor of the brewery's birthday, live music by ArtOfficial, a photo booth courtesy of Time Out Miami, a special doughnut cake from the Salty Donut and more. Wynwood Brewing Company, J. Wakefield Brewing and M.I.A. Beer Company will be on-site to supply extra booze.

Sat 20

FlamenGO

As breathtaking as it is to watch, listening to flamenco can be an incredible experience. Get swept away by the sounds of flamenco pianist Alberto Raya, who combines Spanish rhythms with jazz, rock, classical and other influences. He'll be accompanied by a full band and a repertoire of professional dancers, Alba Fajardo and Irene Rueda.

Redland International Orchid Show

The 21st annual orchid show takes over Fruit & Spice Park with its brightly colored blooms, attracting flower fanatics from around the world for three days of lectures, judging events and shopping. More than 60 artisan vendors are on-site selling classic and rare varieties.

Sun 21

Lazy Sunday BBQ

One of the tell-tale signs that summer is approaching is the return of the Standard's popular barbecue. While only hotel members and guests can actually take a dip, guests are welcome to gather around the pool for an afternoon of beats by DJs Lemurian and Manumat with special guest EXZ and booze, which is available for purchase. After sunset, the party moves to the hamam ($45 for non-members).

