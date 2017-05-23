The best things to do in Miami this weekend: May 26–29

Fri 26

Hamburger House Party burger competition

Celebrate National Hamburger Month with a friendly showdown at Burger Beast’s event. Sample 20 of Miami’s best patties from restaurants across the city as they battle for the title of Best of the Best and People’s Choice. Admission includes burger samples, dessert and vodka cocktails.

La Oreja de Van Gogh

Two-decade–old Spanish band La Oreja de Van Gogh returns to Miami in support of its latest album, El Planeta Imaginario.

Sat 27

The Art of Meditation

PAMM and Equinox partner up for a free meditation class with master instructor Michael Gervais and silent yoga session. Guests wear wireless headphones and tune into their choice of ambient sounds for a relaxing, customized flow. Light refreshments will be offered.

WorldOut Games

More than a forum to show off athletic prowess, the fourth annual global games aim to engage participants and attendees through 450 sporting and cultural events. Competitors are challenged physically and mentally throughout 10 days of events that include live matches (think beach volleyball and tennis), concerts, art exhibits a film festival and the LGBTQI Human Rights Conference.

Sun 28

Not Your Standard Bingo

On the last Sunday of every month, local drag icon Shelley Novak hosts a fun night of number-calling and giveaways while DJ Jody McDonald spins.

Air and Sea Show

Dozens of airplanes and watercraft flood Miami Beach’s shoreline for the inaugural military showcase. Organized to honor first responders, the two-day event features civilian aerobatic acts, powerboat racing and extreme water sports, along with live concerts on the sand.

Memorial Day Memphis Style BBQ

Chef Jimmy and friends grill up a Memphis-style barbecue poolside at the Freehand to celebrate Memorial Day. Pack your swimsuit, come thirsty and prepare to spend the afternoon toasting with Broken Shaker cocktails.

Mon 29

Gin + Collins rooftop pool party

Flowing craft cocktails and a rooftop pool filled with giant floaties—it doesn't get much better than Gin + Collins' Memorial Day bash. Sip low-cal drinks (because bikini season), groove to tunes by DJ Sounds Insane and splash around all afternoon.