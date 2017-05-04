The best things to do in Miami this weekend: May 5–7

Fri 5

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

With rumors that this is the band’s final tour— maybe ever—be sure to snag tickets to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as they head out for their 40th-anniversary run. The perfect pre-summer concert will likely feature classics such as “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” and “Yer So Bad.” Be sure to cheer extra loud for an encore as this could be “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

Moroccan Picnic at Surfside Beach

This Friday kicks off Surfside's summer-long picnic series, happening every first Friday of the month. The family-friendly fete on the sand features activities for the kids, as well as healthy bites from the neighborhood's Carrot Surfside restaurant and an interactive drum circle with Drumbelievable Rhythm Makers. Everyone is welcome but it's BYO picnic gear. 9301 Collins Ave, Surfside. Fri 4–7pm.

Sat 6

Backyard Beach Bash

What's there to do after spending the day on the beach? Head to the Surfcomber's biweekly tiki party for tropical cocktails, barbecue bites, pop-up shops filled with artisanal wares and live music right on the sand. This weekend, shake it to the sounds of Latin Grammy-nominated band Palo!.

Starboy Pop-up

Way before he played the role of Selena Gomez's arm candy at this week's Met Gala, the Weeknd was making a case for becoming a fashion trendsetter. Peep the Starboy's 2017 capsule collection when it pops up in South Beach this weekend. The limited-edition line—made up of T-shirts, hoodies, bomber jackets and other stylish threads—features designs exclusive to Miami (plus the other seven cities where it's being released).

Sun 7

Aida

Never a company to back away from a challenge, Slow Burn Theatre mounts a regional production of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Tony-winning musical adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, charting the love triangle between a Nubian princess, an Egyptian princess and the soldier who has captured their hearts.

Matilda

Broadway Across America presents the critically acclaimed adaptation of Roald Dahl’s eccentric children’s novel. The witty musical centers on the precocious Matilda, a five-year-old bookworm whose telekinetic powers help her overcome obstacles and inspire those around her.

