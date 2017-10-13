The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Oct 13–15

Fri 6

III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival 2017

The Miami-born music festival, now in its fourth year, takes over the Mana Wynwood Production Village with one-of-a-kind tech activations (last year saw a VR experience created in partnership with NASA) and back-to-back sets by local acts and major headliners. The 2017 lineup features Gorillaz (playing their first Miami show ever), Danny Brown, Mark Ronson, Bonobo and the xx, a British indie trio made up of Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith (who previously deejayed the festival as a solo artist under the name Jamie xx).

Miami Symphony Orchestra Pop-up Concert

Friday marks the kick off for the Miami Design District Performance Series, presented By The Knight Foundation and produced by Grammy-winning musician Emilio Estefan. The season of concerts commences with Italian superstar tenors Il Volo, who will perform alongside students from the University of Miami Frost School of Music.

Foam Glow 5K

Do a good deed, and finish your daily cardio in one shot: A portion of the proceeds from this glow-in-the-dark foam party race benefits the Children’s Miracle Network. Runners are encouraged to wear white clothing, but don’t expect to go home in anything but Technicolor threads.

Sat 14

Sushi Class 101 with Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

Learn to prepare your own sushi rolls like a pro. During this two-hour cooking class, Dragonfly’s talented chefs show students how to select the proper fish and make several types of maki. You’ll get complimentary bites throughout the course to hold you over until your masterpiece is complete. Happy hour specials are available immediately following the class.

Recipes for Change

Several of Miami’s top Latin chefs are teaming up for the tastiest fundraiser you’ll attend all year. Cantina La Veinte’s Santiago Gomez, Drunken Dragon’s Xavier Torres and Bocas House Cesar Gonzalez, among numerous others, will each create one culturally inspired dish to share. Your ticket (from which 100 percent of proceeds will go toward helping the farmers and families most affected by Hurricane Irma) includes food samples and one complimentary cocktail from Casa Florida.

On Your Feet!

A splashy jukebox musical that earns its exclamation point, On Your Feet! weaves the Estefans’ crossover singles, both from their Miami Sound Machine days and Gloria’s solo career, into a narrative about pursuing the American Dream on one’s own terms. The show charts Gloria’s musically precocious childhood in Cuba on through her immigration to Miami and her on- and offstage relationship with Emilio.

Sun 15

Sundays at Shelborne

The Shelborne is launching a new pool party series on Sunday, October 15. Sundays at the Shelborne will go down every other week from noon to 10pm, serving up plenty of BBQ, special on bottles and DJs spinning live alongside the aqua blue pool.

The Humans

Aging, illness, faith, relationships and other contemporary anxieties fill the rich emotional canvas of this aching dramedy by Stephen Karam. Set during the fraught Thanksgiving dinner of an average American family, The Humans won the 2016 Tony for Best Play.

OUTshine Film Festival

The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival has been showcasing notable LGBTQ filmmaking for almost 20 years, with the Fort Lauderdale edition running for nearly 10 years. In 2017, it was rechristened as the OUTshine Film Festival to acknowledge the growing LGBTQ family tent and the vibrancy of the community. Various locations (mifofilm.com). Oct 6–15 at various times; $11–$75.

