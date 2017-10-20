The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Oct 20–22

Fri 20

The Humans

Aging, illness, faith, relationships and other contemporary anxieties fill the rich emotional canvas of this aching dramedy by Stephen Karam. Set during the fraught Thanksgiving dinner of an average American family, The Humans won the 2016 Tony for Best Play.

D.A.D.E. Pop-Up

Check out the fall launch of Miami-based fashion label D.A.D.E., which features collaborations with Ahol Sniffs Glue and Crazy Hood, plus merchandise from the upcoming film Vandal. Shop the new collection while listening to music from DJ KNS and DJ Craze. 2235 NW Second Ave. Fri 6pm–1am; free.

Sat 21

Coral Gables Hispanic Cultural Festival

Celebrate Miami’s cacophony of culture with delicious Latin food and music at this family-friendly block party. Don’t miss out on the artist pavilion, which showcases artwork, ceramics and jewelry. Between Biltmore Way and LeJeune Rd, Coral Gables (305-667-0577). Oct 21, 22 10am–8pm; free.

Coconut Grove Seafood Festival

The unofficial start of stone-crab season is also one of South Florida’s largest seafood festivals. For two straight days, Miami Marine Stadium is taken over by more than 25 vendors, selling a variety of dishes—from paella and jambalaya rices to lobster rolls and chowders. Enjoy the great fall weather, musical performances and family fun zones.

Jamtoberfest Music Weekend

Groove with purpose at the Wynwood Yard’s week music festival, which benefits victims from the recent devastating earthquake in Mexico. Catch performances from local and national acts, including California Honeydrops, DJ Le Spam and others.

Project 305: Miami in Movement

On October 21, experience a monumental work the New World Symphony commissioned as the culmination of its Project 305, an audiovisual celebration of Miami’s eclectic sights and sounds. We don’t know what to expect from this free WALLCAST concert, but we can imagine the cacophony of sounds will be thrilling.

Breakin’ Convention

World-champion dance crews from France, the U.K. and South Africa share the stage with dazzling Miami crews in this international hip-hop festival, which includes a free block party that features dance workshops, graffiti installations and more.

Program One

Dancers sparkle and glitter in gemstone-inspired costumes in Jewels, a half-century-old triptych from Balanchine. Program I comprises the romantic Emeralds, the jazzy Rubies and the epic Diamonds—it’s like watching a choreographed Cartier catalog.

Halsey

The electropop singer, whose vocals graced this year’s Chainsmokers hit, “Closer,” highlights songs off her new album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Also on the bill are two young favorites: PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX.

Sun 22

Wink by Spellbound Theatre

The Miami Theater Center welcomes Brooklyn’s Spellbound Theatre for weekend performances of Wink. The adorable show, a Spellbound original, contemplates dreams from the perspective of a child and her stuffed bear. Kids of all ages are welcomed.

Tarzan: the Stage Musical

The high-flying musical based on the Disney animated film follows the gorilla-raised title character as he falls in love with an English naturalist and fights to save his animal kin from certain death. Phil Collins penned the soundtrack.

