The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Oct 6–8

Fri 6

On Your Feet!

A splashy jukebox musical that earns its exclamation point, On Your Feet! weaves the Estefans’ crossover singles, both from their Miami Sound Machine days and Gloria’s solo career, into a narrative about pursuing the American Dream on one’s own terms. The show charts Gloria’s musically precocious childhood in Cuba on through her immigration to Miami and her on- and offstage relationship with Emilio.

Sat 7

Fashion + Art + Music Night

Roam Coconut Grove on the first Saturday of each month, when the neighborhood shops and galleries open their doors for an art, fashion and music showcase. This month, Grove Fine Art (3444 Main St; 305-306-1133, grovefineart.com) debuts its new location and exhibition, featuring a work by Banksy.

Seu Jorge

The Brazilian troubadour’s David Bowie covers became famous after his appearance in the 2004 movie The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. In commemoration of Bowie’s death last year, Seu Jorge hits the road playing many of the icon’s greatest compositions with his signature Brazilian flair.

Wine on Harvest Moon

Spend the evening sipping vino at the sprawling Deering Estate, which hosts its 16th outdoor wine and food festival. Each year celebrates a different region, and 2017 is all about the bountiful Mediterranean.

NightLife Brewing Co. Grand Opening

The Little Havana brewery, located at Marlins Park, is finally ready to welcome guests to its new digs, and you’re invited. Pop in for free samples of Nightlife’s signature beers, food truck fare and yard games, plus catch Saturday’s University of Miami football game on TV.

The Humans

Aging, illness, faith, relationships and other contemporary anxieties fill the rich emotional canvas of this aching dramedy by Stephen Karam. Set during the fraught Thanksgiving dinner of an average American family, The Humans won the 2016 Tony for Best Play.

Noche de Coche

Bring the kiddos to ride in style at Española Way’s inaugural Noche de Coche, when the boulevard transforms into a parade of toy cars, tricycles and strollers. To fuel the pedaling children, area restaurants will offer specials for little ones under 10: free pasta at Mare Mio (5–8pm and $3 kid’s cone and a pair of sunglasses at Milania Gelateria. Española Way between Washington and Drexel Aves. Sat 5–8pm.

Sat 8

The Falls Festival of the Arts

Back for its third year, the festival showcases works from more than 150 local and nationally recognized artists. Parents can explore the exhibitions and culinary corner while the Kidz Zone keeps the little ones busy.

ANIMATE! Florida

From the masterminds behind Florida Supercon comes this three-day event that celebrates all things anime and video games. Expect plenty of cosplay.

OUTshine Film Festival

The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival has been showcasing notable LGBTQ filmmaking for almost 20 years, with the Fort Lauderdale edition running for nearly 10 years. In 2017, it was rechristened as the OUTshine Film Festival to acknowledge the growing LGBTQ family tent and the vibrancy of the community. Various locations (mifofilm.com). Oct 6–15 at various times; $11–$75.

