The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Sept 15-17

Fri 15

Depeche Mode

The synth-pop pioneers Depeche Mode return to Miami for the first time in four years. Expect dancing in the aisles and goth favorites “Personal Jesus” and pop-friendly “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Arrive early to catch the infectious sounds of all-female opener Warpaint.

The Wynwood Yard Reopening Party

The Wynwood Yard is back in business after Irma and ready to celebrate with a free outdoor concert from Juke. The Bar at the Yard is also up and running, ready to keep you lubed up with craft beers, wine and cocktails.

Sunset Happy Hour at Mondrian South Beach

If you're going to drink this Friday, make it count. Raise money for Hurricane Irma victims while sipping cocktails poolside and listening to music at the gorgeous bayfront Mondrian South Beach. All proceeds from happy hour's signature cocktails (Southern Irishman and Sunshine State Relief; $9) benefit hurricane relief efforts.

Sat 16

Miami Madness Day Presents Cuvee de Wakefield

Loss of power isn't keeping J. Wakefield from this Saturday's bottle release party. Barring the switch from credit card sales to cash-only exchanges, the event will go on as planned, featuring four new bottle releases—including the inaugural bottling of Cuvee de Wakefield, a limited-release mashup of two famous Wakefield brews. It's A Frita by El Mago de las Fritas slings breakfast sliders and other food starting at 9am, while PurplePPLEatery takes over lunch service at 2pm. Expect DJ Popeye on deck by 9am—sharp!

Hurricane Irma Relief Pool Party at the Hall

Only in Miami will you find a fundraising pool party, and we're cool with that. Do Not Disturb the Party throws this outdoor benefit, from which proceeds go toward Hurricane Irma relief efforts. All attendees who bring unused hurricane supplies to donate also receive 50 percent off on all drinks.

Hurricane Irma Benefit WALLCAST at New World Center

Treat your post-Irma case of cabin fever with a free outdoor performance at Soundscape Park. Join Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, New World Symphony President Howard Herring and thousands of other locals for a WALLCAST concert, featuring Michael Tilson Thomas, the NWS Fellows and pianist Emanuel Ax. The New World Center's lobby will remain open during the concert, allowing attendees to access the facility's Wi-Fi service, electrical outlets and restrooms. Free water courtesy Thierry Isambert Culinary and Event Design and fresh fruit from the folks at Whole Foods will also be provided. Parking in neighboring Miami Beach garages is also free.

Mexican Independence Day at Bodega

If you didn't get your fill of margaritas and guac during this year's Cinco de Mayo "holiday," Mexican Independence Day is your shot at a do-over. Bodega puts on the ultimate fiesta with an all day $5 speciality margarita menu, a guacamole bar (6–8pm) and DJ-spun tunes all afternoon.

Sun 17

Irma Charity Weekend at Wall Miami

Party with a purpose at Wall Miami this weekend. The South Beach club is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to Hurricane Irma relief efforts. If you ever wanted to splurge on bottle service, this is the time, folks.

