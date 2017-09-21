  • Blog
The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Sept 22–24

By Virginia G Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 7:37pm

Photograph: Blackbird Ordinary
Blackbird Ordinary

Fri 22

We Will at #MDD

After weeks of no power and a weak Wi-Fi single, most Miamians could use a night off. Head to Jungle Plaza for three hours of pure relaxation, including a sunset yoga session (7–8pm), pizza from Harry's Pizzeria, plus other complimentary drinks and snacks, and free Wi-Fi. Donations made during the event benefit Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Lauryn Hill + Nas

It’s a straight-up celebration of ’90s hip-hop at Bayfront Park, headlined by the iconic Ms. Hill and New York rap pioneer Nas. Also on the bill is the reggae band Chronixx and comedian Hannibal Buress.

Sat 23

Arcade Fire at Watsco Center

The Montreal alt rockers make their official Miami debut on the Infinite Now Tour in support of their fifth album, Everything Now. Arcade Fire’s only other South Florida appearance was a pair of secret shows in 2013.

Alejandra Linares, "Oxymoron"

Venezuelan-born artist Alejandra Linares’ debut exhibition takes a deeper look at personal connections. By depicting animals without eyes, she forces the viewer to find new meaning in her work.

Sun 24

Miami to the Rescue

You may have a hard time persuading someone to donate but you won't have any trouble getting someone to drink. At least that's the logic behind Blackbird Ordinary's marathon fundraiser, which raises money to assist rebuilding efforts in the Florida Keys and Cuba. Your ticket includes eight hours of drinking, eating and performances—all for a good cause.

 

Staff writer
By Virginia G

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

