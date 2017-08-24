The new brewery at Marlins Park is finally opening this Friday

It may have taken years to complete, but just as we told you last month, Nightlife Brewing Company is opening this Friday at Marlins Park.

Cofounders Juan O’Naghten and John Cooper announced today that Little Havana’s first craft brewery will have its soft opening beginning at 4pm on Friday, though it won't be serving its own beer just yet; Nightlife will launch with a guest-tap series to start while its proprietary brews continue “fermenting to perfection in the brew room,” say the owners. Signature beers will debut at a later date.

The 9,728-square-foot space, which was leased back in 2015, is located just outside the home plate entrance of the ballpark, giving those who'd rather escape the rowdy Clevelander a chill place to grab a post-game drink.

