The seven most exciting things coming to Miami this year

We may be a few months into the year, but things are just beginning to heat up in Miami. With spring here and summer right around the corner, there is so much to look forward to in the Magic City in the next several months. Below, a few highlights of the most exciting things to come.

1. Knaus Berry Farm will extend its season through July.

This year, we're getting three more glorious months of cinnamon rolls and strawberry milkshakes, as the popular Homestead farm is pushing back its seasonal closing date from April to July. We can't promise shorter lines, but you will have more time to make them.

2. Tracy Anderson is opening a permanent studio.

Celebrity fitness guru Tracy Anderson (responsible for the hot bods of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez) is setting up shop in Coral Gables—and we couldn't be more thrilled. Expect Anderson herself to teach during September's opening month as well as several of her super fit #Tamily members.

3. Tolls on the Venetian Causeway will be lifted during summer weekends.

Between traffic and pricey tolls, traveling to Miami Beach from the mainland during busy summer weekends is the pits. To help alleviate some of the beach season stress, the city will lift tolls on the Venetian Causeway in both directions and minimize bridge openings.

4. Uber is launching a new pilot program in Miami.

Uber is capitalizing on South Florida's large population of retirees with the launch of fall's Uber Silver, featuring drivers over the age of 65 with proven track records of driving below the speed limit (and keeping his/her hands on 10 and 2, of course). For those who complain about drivers speeding and disobeying traffic laws, this new pilot program will be a welcome addition to Miami's ride-sharing community.

5. Miami International Airport will debut a speed-dating service.

Always dreamed of an airport meet-cute? MIA is making your dreams come true with the launch of an as-yet-named speed-dating service. If you have a long layover or a flight delay that keeps you at the airport for more than two hours, simply visit one of the designated kiosks to be set up with another traveling single. Dating options are timed and include options like a 30-minute of "Cortaditos and Conversation" at Versailles.

6. Coral Gables and Brickell will offer all-day happy hour during summer Fridays.

Summer vacation may not be in the cards for the throngs of young professionals in Miami's largest business hubs, but a much-needed reprieve from work is on its way. Beginning May 5, all bars and restaurants in Coral Gables and Brickell will offer happy hour specials from open to close on Fridays. That means boozy power lunches, early releases and out-of-office meetings all season long.

7. Miamians turning 100 will get a free birthday party at Vizcaya.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is celebrating its centennial year in 2017 and it wants locals to get in on the fun. If you're a Miami-Dade resident and are turning 100 years old this year, the museum will waive all facility rental fees (which range from $10,000–$20,000!) for you to throw yourself the birthday party of a lifetime.

