There’s a Louis Vuitton/Supreme pop-up store opening today in the Design District

Step aside, Yeezy.

Two of the world’s buzziest brands have teamed up for a special pop-up shop in Miami this weekend and people are already lining up.

Louis Vuitton (the worldwide fashion icon you most certainly are aware of) and Supreme (the impossible-to-get NYC skater brand your younger brother who won’t stop listening to Playboi Carti can fill you in on) have opened a pop-up shop in the Miami Design District today that runs through next Thursday.

The pop-up is located at Louis Vuitton's Design District store (140 NE 39th St) and will open 9am–6pm Friday and Saturday; noon–6pm on Sunday; and 11am–8pm from Monday through Thursday.

The shop will premiere some pieces from the Louis Vuitton/Supreme Fall-Winter 2017 men’s collection. The store features leather goods, clothes, shoes and accessories—think red hoodies emblazoned with the LV logo.

Miami's is only one of seven pop-up locations in the world. The only other cities to shop this exclusive collab are Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Paris and London.

There's already a huge line forming out the door. You better hurry.

