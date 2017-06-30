  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

There’s a Louis Vuitton/Supreme pop-up store opening today in the Design District

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 9:26am

There’s a Louis Vuitton/Supreme pop-up store opening today in the Design District
Photograph: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Step aside, Yeezy.

Two of the world’s buzziest brands have teamed up for a special pop-up shop in Miami this weekend and people are already lining up.

Louis Vuitton (the worldwide fashion icon you most certainly are aware of) and Supreme (the impossible-to-get NYC skater brand your younger brother who won’t stop listening to Playboi Carti can fill you in on) have opened a pop-up shop in the Miami Design District today that runs through next Thursday.

The pop-up is located at Louis Vuitton's Design District store (140 NE 39th St) and will open 9am–6pm Friday and Saturday; noon–6pm on Sunday; and 11am–8pm from Monday through Thursday.

The shop will premiere some pieces from the Louis Vuitton/Supreme Fall-Winter 2017 men’s collection. The store features leather goods, clothes, shoes and accessories—think red hoodies emblazoned with the LV logo.

Miami's is only one of seven pop-up locations in the world. The only other cities to shop this exclusive collab are Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Paris and London.

There's already a huge line forming out the door. You better hurry.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 48 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest