There's a Wynwood restaurant offering unlimited food and booze during Monday night football

By Virginia G Posted: Thursday August 31 2017, 5:22pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

After years of sitting down to a football game with nothing but wings and beer, it’s time you graduated to a new sports-watching experience.

Enter Jack’s Miami. The Wynwood trattoria is giving you several reasons to swap your living room for its homey restaurant with a stacked bar and plenty of TVs. Starting next Monday, guests are invited to watch their favorite team over heaping bowls of pasta and beers—yes, more than one of them.

Dubbed Monday Madness, the Monday night football special includes unlimited servings of spaghetti and meatballs and pours of draft beer during the game. On view on September 11 will be the Saints vs. Vikings at 7:10pm and Chargers vs. Broncos at 10:20pm.

Now who’s ready for some pasta football?

 

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity.

