These 12 Miami bars and restaurants are offering St. Patrick's Day drink specials

Miami's Irish population is pretty nonexistent (especially when you compare it to cities like New York and Chicago) but that doesn't mean we can't get in on the St. Patrick's Day festivities. Here, a weekend’s worth of events and drink specials offering endless opportunities to get sloshed, er, celebrate on the cheap.

Yappy hour at the Spillover

The cutest (and arguably the most fun) St. Patrick’s Day celebration happens at the Spillover, where guests are encouraged to bring their pups to party. All four-legged friends receive treats while humans toast to the holiday with green cider. A special scavenger hunt kicks off at 6pm. Thu 16, 4–7pm.

Clarke's Pop-up at Sweet Liberty

Remember Clarke’s? The South Beach Irish bar shuttered nearly five years ago, but it’s popping up for one night at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. Talk about a comeback! It’s bringing bagpipers, tap dancers, local troubadour Brendan O’Hara and, of course, plenty of Irish food and drink. Some of Clarke’s signature dishes like corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips will be on the menu, plus specially priced Guinness pints, which guests can have engraved on-site. Fri 17, 3pm–5am.

San Patricio Day at the Wynwood Yard

Start the evening early with a festive Yoko Matcha Conmigo cocktail, a blend of its propriety matcha green tea, sake and St. Germain ($10). Stick around at night to watch Latin reggae band Xperimento beginning at 9pm. Fri 17, 3pm–midnight

St. Pat’s Wynwood

The art district hosts its second annual St. Patrick’s Day block party, featuring live painting, music, drink specials and more. The event is free to attend but guests have the option of purchasing a $19 party pack that includes party favors (think foam sticks and necklaces), a beer and a shot of whiskey. Fri 17, 4pm–3am. 2250 NW 2nd Ave.

St. Pat’s Stumble at Bitter Truth

Specialty cocktails are in order at mixology-driven bar Bitter Truth, which is serving the Irish Vacation (a green, Jameson whiskey-based drink), as well as Irish car bombs and green beer (the first is free if you RSVP). Jameson shots are $5 all night. Fri 17, 4pm–4am. RSVP encouraged. 3252 NE First Ave, Unit 124.

Taurus Beer and Whiskey House

Let’s be honest—every day is St. Patrick’s Day at the Coconut Grove whiskey and beer joint. To make things extra special, Taurus will have a bagpipe performance and plenty of drink specials: $4 Guinness beer, $5 Tullamore DEW whiskey and $6 Irish car bombs. Fri 17, 5pm–3am.

Ricky’s South Beach

South Beach’s most whimsical bar kicks up the Irish-themed festivities with a live band, $5 shots of Jameson whiskey and green beer specials. Feeling lucky? Enter the Leprechauns Cup beer pong tournament for your chance to win a $200 bar tab. Fri 17, 5pm–5am.

The Anderson

Once you’ve party hopped and exhausted every happy hour in town, head to the Anderson for their late-night specials, running from 2 to 4am. Get $5 whiskey shots, $4 Guinness beer and take advantage of food specials like the Anderson Patty melt ($12). Need to pep up after a long night of celebrating? Order an Irish coffee martini, which is $9 all night. Fri 17, 5pm–3am.

Taberna Las Rosas

The Allapattah bar is swapping its usual tequila specials for Irish-themed discounts: $4 Guinness, $5 shots of James and Tullamore whiskeys and two-for-one deals on Irish car bombs. An eight-team beer pong competition begins at 7pm. Fri 17, 6pm–3am.

St. Pappy Day Tasting at Bourbon Steak

The Turnberry Isle steakhouse is upping the ante on St. Patty’s day partying with an hors d'oeuvres and whiskey tasting, featuring the award-winning Pappy Van Winkle reserve bourbons. Fri 17, 7:30–9pm; $200pp.

The ROOFTOP at E11EVEN

The downtown Miami rooftop bar and restaurant is offering a three-course, Irish-themed menu complete with braised cabbage, corned beef and other traditional dishes. The $69 meal includes a glass of red or white wine. Jameson whiskey shots will also be $3 until midnight. Fri 17, Sat 18; 8pm–midnight.

Bagatelle Miami

Extend your St. Patty’s Day celebration through Sunday and head to Bagatelle for a themed brunch. Vincent Daubas will spin and the servers… Well, you never really know what to expect from the hard-partying (and totally attentive) wait staff at Bagatelle, do you? Sun 19, noon–6pm.

