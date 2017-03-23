These are the 13 cocktails you should be drinking this spring

It may not feel like it in the city of perpetual summer, but spring is officially here!

With the warmer season in full swing, it’s time to rethink those heavy beers and whiskey drinks we’ve been sipping and turn to something lighter. Ready for a thirst-quenching drink? Toast to sunnier days ahead with one of these 13 refreshing cocktails.

French Quarter at Marion

New Orleans’ famed square in drink form offers up a one-two punch of flavor, combining sweet Bulleit bourbon with fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Strawberries, basil and orange blossom give this a slightly floral nose.

On That Note at Area 31

If it’s spring, you’re drinking at Area 31’s rooftop for its killer views and this vodka cocktail made with Ketel One, strawberry water and locally sourced passion fruit.

Waterfront at River Yacht Club

Thanks to River Yacht Club’s seasonally driven menu, you’ll always find something new and exciting to titillate your taste buds. Our pick is the Waterfront, featuring Avion tequila, watermelon and sprigs of fresh dill—which is traditionally only harvested throughout the warmer months.

Godiva white chocolate Peep-tini at Duffy’s Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill has included one of the season’s most iconic treats into a sweet cocktail, which also features vodka and Godiva white chocolate liqueur. The downside? It’s only available through April.

Rainbow Road at the Broken Shaker

Starfruit, traditionally harvested in the spring, is the star of the Rainbow Road—a gin-based drink made with salted honey and lemon. It’s served on the rocks with a dehydrated starfruit garnish.

Champagne Cobbler at the Diplomat Beach Resort

This old-timey drink—inspired by America’s first celebrity bartender, Jeremiah P. Thomas—blends citrus peels, dry champagne, bitters and a touch of sugar, plus a seasonal garnish of spring berries.

Cucumber Stiletto at STK Miami

Enjoy spring’s cucumber crop with STK’s signature Cucumber Stiletto, a Ketel One martini that’s sweetened with the elderflower liqueur St-Germain.

Gran Hotel de Milan at ZUCCA

This Coral Gables restaurant is actually inside the Hotel St. Michel, but we’re more interested in its Gran Hotel de Milan, an Italian-themed drink that mixes Brugal rum with seasonal apricots and fresh pineapple juice. It’s sweet and deceptively strong. 162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables.

Pisco sour at the St. Regis Bar & Sushi Lounge

Peru’s flagship cocktail is great year round but the St. Regis’s iteration made with Ocucaje pisco, fresh lime juice and egg whites is particularly tasty. Plus, it’s served in a fancy martini glass. 9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour.

Strawberry Blonde at Santorini by Georgios

Now here’s a find: Santorini’s Strawberry Blonde, which is only available upon request. This pretty pink drink is made with Tito’s vodka, strawberries, a balsamic vinegar reduction, basil, jalapeño and simple syrup, and served in a hollowed watermelon. Yum! 101-B Ocean Dr, Miami Beach.

Jazmine Vine at SuViche Wynwood

Part of SuViche’s new cocktail menu, Jazmine Vine includes yuzu—an Asian citrus fruit that’s typically harvested in early spring—jasmine-infused vodka, yuzu and agave. 2751 N Miami Ave.

Pomegranate sage martini at Bonefish Grill

People across the world have used sage for medicinal purposes and now Bonefish Grill has managed to sneak it into a tasty, seasonal drink. While not exactly healthy, this martini does feature fresh pomegranate and lemon juices—in addition to vodka and Cointreau, of course. 18713 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura.

Rōzu sour at DÔA Miami Beach

Celebrate the season with an aromatic drink (rose water is infused with spring blooms!) that’s also a playful spin on a gin sour. DÔA’s Rōzu Sour combines Hendrick’s gin, sake, yuzu, rose water-pistachio orgeat and egg whites. 2000 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.