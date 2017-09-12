These are the bars and restaurants open after Hurricane Irma

If you’re like the millions of Miamians still without power, there are likely two things you’d kill for right now: air conditioning and cafecito. We’re with you.

Fortunately, a little thing like electricity isn’t keeping intrepid business owners from opening this week. Here, a list of restaurants and bars open as of Tuesday, September 12, ready to serve you a warm meal, a stiff drink and a shot of cafecito to revive your tired, A.C.-less spirit. (Note: normal business hours do not apply and most places only accept cash.)

We’ll be updating this throughout the day, so be sure to check back regularly.

Coconut Grove

Jaguar Ceviche Spoon Bar (3067 Grand Ave; 305-444-0216). Opens at 11am.

Casola's Pizzeria & Sub Shop (2437 SW 17th Ave; 305-858-0090). Pizza window is open; cash only.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill (2741 Bird Ave; 305-446-1114). Open limited hours.

Green Street Café (3468 Main Hwy; 305-444-0244). Only outdoor seating available.

Ariete (3540 Main Hwy; 305-640-5862). Open 6–11pm.

Coral Gables

Taco Rico (473 S Dixie Hwy; 305-663-3200). Limited menu; cash only.

The Bar (172 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305-442-2730). Open regular business hours.

Bocas House (2 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables; 786-631-3739). Open regular hours; limited menu.

Ortanique on the Mile (278 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305- 446-7710). Opens at 6pm for dinner; bar opens at 5pm.

The Local Craft Food and Drink (150 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 305-648-5687). Open all day.

Copper 29 (206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-580-4689). Open 4pm–1am; happy hour 5–7pm.

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar (230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-456-1928). Open noon–1am.

Bulla Gastrobar (2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; 305-441-0107). Open regular hours; limited menu.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (169 Miracle Mile, R40, Coral Gables; 786-360-4026). Open 8am–7pm.

Downtown/Brickell

All Day (1035 N Miami Ave; 305-699-3447). Open 9am–7pm.

Mike’s at Venetia (555 Northeast 15th St, ninth fl; 305-374-5731). Open limited hours; cash only.

Blackbird Ordinary (729 SW First Ave; 305-671-3307). Open 3pm–5am.

Batch Gastropub (30 SW 12th St; 305-808-5555). Open regular hours.

Quinto La Huella at EAST, Miami (788 Brickell Pl; 786- 805-4646). Open 7am–midnight; limited menu.

The Arketekt (1200 Brickell Bay Dr; 786-482-6989). Opens at 6pm.

DB Bistro Moderne (255 Biscayne Blvd Way). Open regular hours.

Candela Gastrobar (900 S Miami Ave; 786-360-5569). Open regular hours.

PM Fish and Steak House (1453 S Miami Ave; 305-200-5606). Open regular hours.

Perricone's Marketplace and Café (15 SE 10th St; 305-374-9449). Open regular hours.

Hialeah/Miami Lakes

Miller Ale House (15251 NW 67th Ave, Miami Lakes; 305-231-8585). Open limited hours.

Chico’s Restaurant (4070 W 12th Ave; 305-556-8907). Open regular hours; cash only.

Doral

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company (8000 NW 25th St, Doral; 305-381-5718). Open 3–11pm; happy hour 3–7pm.

Pisco y Nazca (8551 NW 53rd St, #A101, Doral). Open regular hours; limited menu.

CityPlace Doral (8300 NW 36th St, Doral). Open noon–6pm.

Bulla Gastrobar (5335 NW 87th Ave C102, Doral; 305-260-6543). Open regular hours; limited menu.

Flagami

Montes de Oca Pizzeria (4360 NW 7th St; 305-444-9112)

Palacio de los Jugos (5721 W Flagler St; 305-262-0070). All locations open regular hours.

Little Havana

El Exquisito (1510 SW 8th St; 305- 643-0227). Open regular hours.

El Cristo Restaurant (1543 SW 8th St; 305-643-9992). Open regular hours.

Versailles Restaurant (3555 SW 8th St; 305-444-0240). Open regular hours; limited menu.

Ball & Chain (1513 SW 8th St; 305-643-7820). Opening this afternoon.

Bar Nancy (2007 SW 8th St; 305-397-8971). Open 4–10pm.

Kendall/Pinecrest

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill (12790 SW 88th St; 305-380-0521). Limited hours.

Ghee Indian Kitchen (8965 SW 72nd Pl; 305-968-1850) Open 2–9pm.

Pisco y Nazca (8405 Mills Dr, #260). Open regular hours; limited menu.

Miami Beach

Café Charlotte (1497 Washington Ave; 305-535-1522). Open regular hours.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. (237 20th St B; 305-763-8217). Opens at 4pm.

Purdy Lounge (1811 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach; 305-531-4622). Opens at 3pm.

Maya's Grill on Lincoln Road (809 Lincoln Rd; 305-538-0058). Opens at 3pm. All first responders and uniformed officials receive free meals through Friday.

Via Emilia 9 (1120 15th St, Miami Beach; 786-216-7150). Open 11am–11pm. All pasta is 50 percent off!

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar (1601 Washington Ave, suite 20, Miami Beach; 786-216-7343. Open 8am–7pm.

Bodega Taqueria & Tequila (1220 16th St, Miami Beach; 305-704-2145). Opens at noon.

Pizza Bar (1627 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-672-6880). Open regular hours.

Wynwood/Midtown/Little River

GLAM Vegan (3301 NE 1st Ave, suite 103; 786-864-0590). Opens at 11am.

Ms. Cheezious (7418 Biscayne Blv; 305-989-4019). Open 10am–6pm.

Panther Coffee (2390 NW 2nd Ave; 305-677-3952). Open until 5:30pm; limited menu.

Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill (165 NW 23rd St; 305-846-9120). Opens at 5pm; cash only.

Concrete Beach Brewery (325 NW 24th St; 305-796-2727). Opens Wed 13 noon–10pm.

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar (7301 Biscayne Blvd; 786-409-5635). Open regular hours.

Jack’s Miami (2426 NE 2nd Ave; 305-640-5507). Open regular hours.

Kiji Cuzco (2451 NW 5 Ave; 305-299-5004). Open regular hours.

