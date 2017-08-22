This new Wynwood paleta shop serves guava cake and brownie sundaes on a stick

Is it just us, or do certain foods—hot dogs, cake, ice cream—just taste better on a stick? This is also true of elaborate desserts, like the kinds you’ll find at Cielito Artisan Pops (2750 NW Third Ave, Ste 20A), which opens this Saturday, August 26, in Wynwood.

Unlike other paleta stores around town, Cielito doesn’t just stick to frozen treats. Owner Sindy Poso has found a way to prop up dulce de leche cake, brownies a la mode and all sorts of baked goods and make them handheld. On the menu are pops like passion fruit with layers of homemade brownie (think a parfait on a stick), a refreshing hibiscus flower popsicle infused with rose petals and a dulce de leche cake, which is destined to be a hit in Miami. Guests can also design their own pops: settle on a base flavor, choose to have it doused in white or dark chocolate and then pick your toppings—from caramelized cacao nibs and cake crumbs to dried rose petals.

Everything Poso uses to create, fill and top her pops and popsicles (think jams and mousses) is all-natural, contains no artificial dyes and is made in-house using ingredients mostly sourced from local farms and markets. A guava pound cake paleta made with free-range eggs and organic fruit, and that’s easy to dip in coffee? Looks like your morning pastelito has some stiff competition coming its way.

