Time Out Miami honors the city’s best bars at the 2017 Bar Awards

If you went out for a post-work cocktail yesterday and found your favorite bartenders were missing, don't worry. They are safe. And chances are they were probably just at the 2017 Time Out Miami Bar Awards, where some of Miami's most talented bar folk gathered to honor a diverse sampling of the city's best places to drink.

On the 50th floor of Brickell's W Miami, winners were selected in categories like Best Bar Family (Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House), Most Creative Drink List (Zucca) and Best Wine Bar, which went to Wynwood's Lagniappe.

Our sponsor, William Grant & Sons, kept the drinks flowing all night—think tasty Milagro margaritas, Monkey Shoulder punches and Segura Viudas wines—while the hardware was handed to our deserving winners.

Milagro Tequila's brand ambassador, Jaime Salas, presented 27 Restaurant & Bar with the award for Best Bar Design, and Sebastien Derbomez, brand ambassador for Monkey Shoulder, had the honor of presenting this year's winner for Best Bar: Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company.

Check out our photos from the night below.