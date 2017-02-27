Two new amazing lunch deals to try this week

When was the last time you stepped out to lunch instead of hovering over your keyboard answering emails in-between bites? We bet it's been a while.

Ready for a new lunchtime routine? Check out these two new midday deals offering tasty, affordable lunches worthy of your undivided attention.

$25 power lunch at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Power lunches aren't just for suits. At Miami Beach restaurant Yardbird, the hearty midday meal is intended for everyone—and especially diners looking to sample the restaurant's most popular dishes on the cheap. For just $25, you get a three-course lunch that includes coffee and tea, choice of appetizer and dessert and an entrée: two pieces of Lewellyn's fried chicken, a biscuit and chilled watermelon. Available Mon–Fri 11am–4pm.

$19 express lunch at Brasserie Azur

Somewhere between braving traffic for a drive-through combo and booking a reservation for a proper meal is Brasserie Azur's express lunch. The Midtown restaurant promises to have diners in and out in under 45 minutes when they choose from a special menu, featuring a selection of lunch dishes such as tacos al pastor and pesto pasta. For $19, the two-course deal includes an appetizer and entrée or an entrée and dessert, plus coffee. Available Tue–Fri 11am–4pm.

