  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Versailles is giving away free Cuban coffee today

By Virginia Gil Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 8:49am

Versailles is giving away free Cuban coffee today
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/John Hyun

Say goodbye to your midweek slump because you're about to get a much-needed jolt from Versailles restaurant.

The famous Cuban restaurant on Calle Ocho is giving away free cafecito at its outdoor ventanita (the walk-up window east of its main entrance). The reason: Versailles' Facebook page reached 20,000 likes today. What better way to celebrate the social media milestone than by doling out free espresso shots?

To get your own complimentary coffee head to Versailles now—shots will be distributed from 8:30am until supplies last. 

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 132 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest