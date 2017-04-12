Versailles is giving away free Cuban coffee today

Say goodbye to your midweek slump because you're about to get a much-needed jolt from Versailles restaurant.

The famous Cuban restaurant on Calle Ocho is giving away free cafecito at its outdoor ventanita (the walk-up window east of its main entrance). The reason: Versailles' Facebook page reached 20,000 likes today. What better way to celebrate the social media milestone than by doling out free espresso shots?

To get your own complimentary coffee head to Versailles now—shots will be distributed from 8:30am until supplies last.

