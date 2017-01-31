Where to watch the Super Bowl in Miami, from pool parties to happy hours

The biggest sports day of the year takes place this Sunday: Super Bowl LI, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. Whether you're interested in football or just tuning in to see Hamilton's Schuyler sisters sing the national anthem and Lady Gaga perform the half-time show, you'll need provisions. If you'd rather leave the cooking and hosting to someone else, head to these local bars and hotel pools (yes!) to watch.

By the pool

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Book a poolside cabana and watch the game from your personal 42-inch TV or on a 9-by-16-foot screen hanging over the hotel’s Arkadia pool area. Choose from Safety, End Zone, Touchdown and MVP packages, which vary by price and offerings. Rates start at $350. Call the hotel to book. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-538-2000

Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel

Watch the Super Bowl on large TVs set up in the hotel garden and munch on game-day grub, like pulled chicken nachos, chili hot dogs and BBQ wings—none of which you’ll have to make yourself. Wash it down with a mint julep or gin basil mash (priced at $12 for the game), or keep it traditional with a bucket of beer (five for $20). 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-503-5700

At the bar

STK Downtown

The trendy steakhouse is giving non-football fans a way out. Join your friends at the bar for happy hour all night beginning at 5pm and enjoy $8 cocktails and small plates. Whether you spend the night mingling or watching the game on one of the big screens is up to you. 1100 Biscayne Blvd; 305-722-7888

Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co.

How to choose who to root for when you’re not for either side? Let your taste buds decide. The restaurant/bar will serve two team-themed meals in honor of Sunday’s game: fried chicken with cornbread, mac and cheese and spiked sweet tea inspired by the Atlanta Braves; and a New England-style lobster roll with a side of chowder, Old Bay chips and a Narragansett beer as a nod to the Patriots. Both options are $25. 237-B 20th St, Miami Beach

STK South Beach

If the big game is just another excuse to get sloshed, head to STK South Beach. While the downtown location hosts a happy hour, the South Beach outpost is going one step further with a $100 open bar option, available from 6pm to 9pm. Pace yourself and drink lots of water—the game could go into overtime. 2305 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-604-6988

Tap 42

This place is a madhouse on any given Sunday, so expect no different on Super Bowl Sunday. What’s changing are the specials, such as the restaurant’s trademark Prohibition burger for just $5 (normally $14.50). Beer will be regular price. The upside? The game will be broadcast on 12 widescreen TVs, so finding a place to watch will not be a problem. 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 786-391-1566

Ricky’s South Beach

The South Beach bar is hosting one of the cheapest parties in town, featuring $2 sliders, $3 french fries and $5 nachos specials. As for drinks, those will be priced by the hour, so arrive early to do the most damage on the smallest budget. 1222 16th St, Miami Beach, 305-704-3602

On a rooftop

Rooftop at E11EVEN

Avoid the chaos of the downstairs club and head up to the rooftop for an outdoor watch party hosted by local radio DJs Big Lip and Lucy Lopez. Not enough of a draw? There’s going to be open bar from 5 to 6:30pm and BBQ available for purchase. Cover to enter is $23. 15 NE 11th St, 305-305-6611

Order takeout

Harry’s Pizzeria

All locations will offer a takeout and delivery special on 18 wings and two pizzas from the restaurant’s regular menu for just $51. Dining in? A bucket of five beers is $25. Order a bucket, get the special to go and tell your friends there was a long wait. 2996 McFarlane Rd, 786-655-0121; 3918 N Miami Ave, 786- 275-4963

