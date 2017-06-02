You can finally afford to drink at Bazaar Mar's Bar Centro

Forget blowing your budget on snacks and drinks at Bar Centro anymore.

José Andrés's fancy pants cocktail bar tucked inside Bazaar Mar just announced a new happy hour, which kicks off next Thursday, June 15th. Dubbed Merienda Hour, the weekday special runs from 5 to 7pm and includes a selection of $8 cocktails—including the bar's popular salt air margarita!—and discounted tapas to pair with your drinks. Food offerings range from decadent lobster croquetas ($8) and mussels en escabeche ($6) to simple (for Bazaar, that is) hamachi cones ($8). Drinks are far more involved, such as the Bellota Old Fashioned made with Spanish ham-infused bourbon, bbq bitters and smoked demerara sugar—a steal at just $8.

Let the (next) weekend countdown begin.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.