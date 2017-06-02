  • Blog
You can finally afford to drink at Bazaar Mar's Bar Centro

By Virginia Gil Posted: Friday June 2 2017, 10:18am

Photograph: Courtesy SBE/Eric Laignel

Forget blowing your budget on snacks and drinks at Bar Centro anymore.

José Andrés's fancy pants cocktail bar tucked inside Bazaar Mar just announced a new happy hour, which kicks off next Thursday, June 15th. Dubbed Merienda Hour, the weekday special runs from 5 to 7pm and includes a selection of $8 cocktails—including the bar's popular salt air margarita!—and discounted tapas to pair with your drinks. Food offerings range from decadent lobster croquetas ($8) and mussels en escabeche ($6) to simple (for Bazaar, that is) hamachi cones ($8). Drinks are far more involved, such as the Bellota Old Fashioned made with Spanish ham-infused bourbon, bbq bitters and smoked demerara sugar—a steal at just $8. 

Let the (next) weekend countdown begin. 

Staff writer
By Virginia Gil

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

