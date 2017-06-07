You can now get a late-night massage at the Confidante spa

Bubbles and a massage on a Friday night—now that's a post-work ritual we can get behind.

Beginning June 30th, you can skip your usual happy hour routine and head straight to the spa at the Confidante for treatments and drinks after a long day at the office. Night Spa, the hotel's new wellness series taking place on the last Friday of each month, invites guests up to its rooftop facility for after-hours treatments (7–10pm), music (the kind you hear on the radio, not the soothing jazz you're used to hearing at spas) and drinks (your first glass of prosecco is on the house!).

Pick from Miami-inspired facials, like the Miami Squeeze Vitamin Sea Restoring Facial that promotes cellular growth, a range of massages and body wraps. The best part? Treatments are 15 percent off during Night Spa. You work hard for your money; you shouldn't have to spend a fortune to relax.

