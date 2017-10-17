You could become the InterContinental’s new skyline dancer—but you better hurry

A post shared by InterContinental Miami (@interconmiami) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Surely one of the most on-brand buildings in Miami has got to be the InterContinental, a downtown hotel famous for its digital facade: an energetic, 19-story woman who dances well into the night thanks to a flashing display of LED lights.

The only way it could be more Miami is if she took a break every 20 minutes to climb down, jaywalk across the street and scam tourists at Bayside Marketplace.

And while we love her dearly, she does need a break every once in a while. That’s why the InterContinental hosts an annual contest to get some fresh local faces dancing for all of Miami. The current contest has been open for all of October but is coming to a close soon—on October 27.

It’s simple enough to throw your hat in the ring. Just head over to the hotel’s Facebook page and follow the submission instructions, which is essentially just to send in a video of you and your sweet feet getting down and funky. As added incentive, winners will receive $1,000, a free two-night stay in the hotel, dinner for two at Toro Toro and breakfast at Olé—all in addition to the year-long virtual residency on the side of the InterContinental.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.