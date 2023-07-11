Time Out says

Bar Lab Hospitality, Space Invaders and Link Miami Rebels join forces at Jolene Sound Room Miami, a midcentury-inspired, high-fidelity nightlife offering hidden below ground on Downtown's resurgent Flagler Street. Located in the basement of 200 E Flagler Street (the same historic building that now houses the multi-level food hall Julia & Henry's), Jolene's idyllic dance floor is decked out with a custom-made, state-of-the-art audio and light system and a laidback, 1970s aesthetic. The club aims to draw the best of disco, house and techno talent from around the world (DJ Tennis and Soul Clap headlined the opening). But the cocktail program, courtesy of Bar Lab's award-winning beverage director Christine Wiseman, also plays front and center here.