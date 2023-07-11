Miami
Timeout

Jolene Sound Room

  • Clubs
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4
Jolene Sound Room
Photograph: Courtesy Jolene Sound RoomGabe Orta, Davide Danese, Coloma Kaboomsky, David Sinopoli and Elad Zvi
Time Out says

Bar Lab Hospitality, Space Invaders and Link Miami Rebels join forces at Jolene Sound Room Miami, a midcentury-inspired, high-fidelity nightlife offering hidden below ground on Downtown's resurgent Flagler Street. Located in the basement of 200 E Flagler Street (the same historic building that now houses the multi-level food hall Julia & Henry's), Jolene's idyllic dance floor is decked out with a custom-made, state-of-the-art audio and light system and a laidback, 1970s aesthetic. The club aims to draw the best of disco, house and techno talent from around the world (DJ Tennis and Soul Clap headlined the opening). But the cocktail program, courtesy of Bar Lab's award-winning beverage director Christine Wiseman, also plays front and center here.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
Julia & Henry's
200 E Flagler St
Miami
33131
Cross street:
at SE 2nd Ave
Contact:
View Website
305-603-9818
