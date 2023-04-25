Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
III Points Festival
Photograph: Jason Koerner

Everything you need to know about the III Points Music Festival Miami 2023 lineup and schedule

Get primed on the full III Points 2023 artist lineup, and find out when you can expect set times for the music fest.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Celebrating a full decade in Miami, homegrown indie festival III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this October 20 and 21.

Both rising and legacy acts from across genres—everything from hip-hop, rock and electronic to left-field dance, classic house and driving techno—have graced III Points stages, drawing tens of thousands of fans thousands through its gates each year.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to III Points

Aside from that, though, the late-night fest has remained true to its original vision of bringing together multimedia art and emerging technology to create one of the country’s most unique and immersive weekend-long events.

Here’s everything we know about the III Points 2023 lineup so far.

How many phase lineups are there at III Points Music Festival?

Currently, only a first-phase lineup for 2023 has been announced (as of April 25). According to the festival website, the full lineup with 100+ artists will drop early this summer. Last year, the festival dropped one major lineup announcement in mid-June.

Who’s headlining the III Points 2023 lineup?

British house music producer Fred Again and "Godfather of Punk" Iggy Pop headline the Phase 1 lineup.

When will the III Points set times be released?

Last year, daily lineups for individual stages were announced starting in early September. The full daily schedule was announced in the second week of October.

Where’s the festival map for this year?

 The III Points 2023 festival map has not yet been released. Last year's map looked like this:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by III Points (@iiipoints)

What’s the full III Points Music Festival Miami 2023 lineup?

III Points 2023 Phase 1 Lineup (A-Z):

  • The Blaze
  • Caroline Polacheck
  • Fred again..
  • Iggy Pop
  • Jamie Jones: Otherworld
  • Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa, Adam Port)
  • Lane 8
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Richie Hawtin
  • SBTRKT
  • Tokischa
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra
  • VTSS
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.