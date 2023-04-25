Get primed on the full III Points 2023 artist lineup, and find out when you can expect set times for the music fest.

Celebrating a full decade in Miami, homegrown indie festival III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this October 20 and 21.

Both rising and legacy acts from across genres—everything from hip-hop, rock and electronic to left-field dance, classic house and driving techno—have graced III Points stages, drawing tens of thousands of fans thousands through its gates each year.

Aside from that, though, the late-night fest has remained true to its original vision of bringing together multimedia art and emerging technology to create one of the country’s most unique and immersive weekend-long events.

Here’s everything we know about the III Points 2023 lineup so far.

How many phase lineups are there at III Points Music Festival?

Currently, only a first-phase lineup for 2023 has been announced (as of April 25). According to the festival website, the full lineup with 100+ artists will drop early this summer. Last year, the festival dropped one major lineup announcement in mid-June.

Who’s headlining the III Points 2023 lineup?

British house music producer Fred Again and "Godfather of Punk" Iggy Pop headline the Phase 1 lineup.

When will the III Points set times be released?

Last year, daily lineups for individual stages were announced starting in early September. The full daily schedule was announced in the second week of October.

Where’s the festival map for this year?

The III Points 2023 festival map has not yet been released. Last year's map looked like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by III Points (@iiipoints)

What’s the full III Points Music Festival Miami 2023 lineup?

III Points 2023 Phase 1 Lineup (A-Z):