Get primed on full Ultra 2024 artist lineup so far, and find out when you can expect set times for the music fest.

As Miami's most steadfast rave festival, Ultra can be relied upon to deliver a massive lineup of hard-hitting EDM, techno, house and underground dance music in the heart of Downtown Miami year after year. It's a beast of a fest, one which beckons thousands of fans (dubbed "Ultranauts") from around the world for three days of chest-rattling bass, cutting-edge production and truly over-the-top party vibes. Get the rundown of every artist playing this year with the full Ultra Miami 2024 lineup—and keep up with schedule and live stream info, must-see acts and related shows.

How many phase lineups are there at Ultra Music Festival?

Typically, three big Ultra Miami lineup phases get announced ahead of the main event, though it's safe to expect at least a couple of last-minute artist announcements and big surprises. For 2024, Ultra announced Phase 1 in late October and Phase 2 in mid-December. In 2023, Phase 3 was announced in late February, so keep your eyes peeled for a new artist drop soon.

Aside from its main lineup phases, Ultra also releases separate artist lineups for its two Resistance stages, which showcase underground house and techno performers.

Who’s headlining the Ultra 2024 lineup?

So far, this year's Phase 1 headliners include Calvin Harris making his first appearance at the festival in 10 years, as well as the Ultra debut of Fisher and Chris Lake’s Under Construction Project. Afrojack, Black Tiger Sex Machine, David Guetta, Excision, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Peggy Gou, Slander, Svdden Death, Tiësto, Vintage Culture and Zeds Dead were also announced as Phase 1 headliners.

From Phase 2, veteran headliners include A State of Trance label boss Armin van Buuren, UK drum & bass duo Chase & Status, Dharma Worldwide boss and DJ/producer/songwriter KSHMR, Ophelia Records founder Seven Lions and global party starter Steve Aoki. German techno artist Klangkuenstler, British singer/songwriter/producer Elderbrook, trap and bass legends RL Grime b2b Knock2 and French electronic master Madeon b2b Bitbird label boss San Holo round out the impressive top-of-bill announced so far.

When will the Ultra set times be released?

A comprehensive schedule outlining set times across Ultra's whopping nine stages typically gets released a couple of weeks before the festival. Expect to start strategizing your game plan come early March. Ultra also posts the live-streaming schedule to their Instagram each day of the festival for those tuning in remotely.

Where’s the festival map for this year?

Like the schedule, the festival map tends to be released a week or two before the gates open. The 2024 map has yet to be released. Check out the 2023 festival map below.

What’s the full Ultra Music Festival Miami 2024 lineup?

Check out the poster for the full Ultra 2024 lineup announced so far.