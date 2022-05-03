10 Cinco de Mayo specials in Miami worth the Friday hangover

Chances are you have no idea what Cinco de Mayo celebrates—and, no, it’s not Mexican Independence Day because that’s September 16. Everyone’s favorite tequila-fueled “holiday” actually commemorates the Battle of Puebla in 1862 in which Mexico defeated the French. The reason why we celebrate it with copious amounts of alcohol is yet to be determined but drink we shall. Seeing as Cinco de Mayo lands on a school night this year, we thought it best to curate a list of the drink specials that are actually worth the Friday hangover (or sick day, if you’re reading this and are over the age of 30). If you’re going to binge tequila, here’s where to do it.

Cinco de Mayo at Time Out Market Miami

The so-called holiday is hitting a little different this year thanks to La Santa Taqueria. Time Out Market Miami’s stellar taco spot is going all out with a free margarita with the purchase of a taco order, plus drink specials on tequila and mezcal all night long. The Market’s also getting festive with a live mariachi band and a special Selena-themed edition of drag bingo. Come drink, eat and celebrate Cinco like there’s no mañana!

1. Free margaritas at Coyo Taco

The Miami-born restaurant chain celebrates Cinco de Mayo at every single one of its South Florida locations. So whether it’s the O.G. Wynwood, Coral Gables, Brickell or its newest in South Miami, every Coyo Taco will pour complimentary Maestro Dobel Blanco tequila margaritas from 5 to 7pm on Thursday.

2. Tequila in many forms at American Social

Affordable waterfront restaurants are somewhat of an oxymoron—nice views do not come cheap, friends. But this Cinco de Mayo, Brickell’s American Social comes through with a variety of discounted tequila-based drinks. Get Hornitos shots and margaritas for $6 and $8, respectively, $14 tequila old-fashioned made with Tres Generaciones Añejo, $30 buckets of Mamitas (a tequila seltzer) and $30 bucks of Corona beer. Plus, knock back gratis samples of Hornitos from 5pm to 7pm.

3. Free swag bags at Cinco de Mama in Coconut Grove

Secure the sitter—it’s mom’s night out this Cinco. Coconut Grove combines Mother’s Day and Cinco de Mayo at this afternoon block party, featuring free swag bags for moms with redeemable gift cards for neighborhood businesses, ranging from $25 to $500. Literally, everyone wins.

4. Sombreros on the River at the Wharf Miami

The rowdy riverfront bar was practically built for Cinco de Mayo. RSVP to receive your free sombrero upon arrival (while supplies last) and prepare your liver for flowing Corona beer (free with the purchase of a shot of Casa Noble tequila), plus catch mariachi bands and Mexican luchadores perform all night long.

5. BOGO at all Pubbelly Sushi restaurants

So a Japanese restaurant probably isn’t your first choice for Cinco but you might change your mind when you hear about its BOGO deals. All day long at Pubbelly Sushi locations in Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland and Miami Beach, diners will get a free salmon tartare taquito, watermelon basil margarita and harumaki dessert with the purchase of another.

6. Free tequila at Dom’s in Brickell

Thursday happens to be karaoke night at Dom’s, one of the restaurant’s most popular and coupled with Cinco de Mayo, it holds the promise of being a full-on rager. To guarantee a good time for all, Dom’s has partnered with Los Sundays Tequila to offer free margaritas and tequila sodas from 8pm to 10pm on May 5.

7. Flamingo de Mayo at Tipsy Flamingo

The festivities kick off with happy hour at this downtown bar, where guests can take advantage of $5 beer and wine, $7 well drinks, $9 select cocktails and $10 spicy margaritas. The best part? Your RSVP gets you a free drink if you arrive by 9pm.

8. $5 everything at Calle 23 Miami

The Miracle Mile hot spot slashes prices for Cinco, offering $5 tequila shots, $5 Mexican beers and $5 wines all day long. The restaurant's regular happy hour will also be available and it includes $7 well drinks and $7 signature cocktails, so there’s really no reason why you should leave this place broke or sober.

9. Sip on premium tequila at Bodega South Beach

You’re an adult who’s graduated from the cheap stuff, so where do you go? Bodega in South Beach, of course. Doors open at 4pm (and close very, very late) and there’s plenty to drink throughout the night: $9 Patron margaritas, $5 Cazadores tequila shots and $250 Patron bottle service (includes six Red Bulls). There are also boozy paletas should you want to chew your alcohol.

10. The ultimate fiesta: Cinco de Wynwood

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo for 11 hours straight (4pm to 3am) at this massive outdoor party, featuring sounds by DJ Mr. Pauer, food and drinks at Swarm’s new Mexican spot, Pink Paloma Mexican, and a preview of the week’s F1-themed Racing Fan Fest. RSVP to snag a free margarita.