18 songs about Miami that hype our city hard

A 305 lover’s playlist to get that peach shakin’ from Chrome Avenue to Ocean Drive

Every city has its own soundtrack, though none is quite like Miami’s. This is the land of sun and sazón, of vanity and vices, and our music will have you grinding, doble nueve-ing or swaying like a palm tree quicker than you can say “another mojito, porfi.” Rappers spit bars about us, pop stars swoon over our tropical setting, and DJs drop the beat at the mention of our name. So hop in the Benzo, turn up the volume and make your way down the MacArthur with the top down. Here’s a playlist that hypes this city and will hype you up too.

“Welcome to Miami” – Will Smith

Like Will Smith, this song still slaps 25 years later. (Too soon?)

“Born & Raised in the County of Dade” – DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Pitbull, Rick Ross

Four of Miami’s greatest rappers, one track to get you HYPED. For all of us who are Ride or Die 305, this one’s for us.

“La Gozadera” – Gente de Zona

There are 20 Spanish-speaking countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America—and they coexist here in the most beautiful ways. If Miami is the capital of Latin America, consider this our anthem.

“This is Miami” – Sander Kleinenberg

Well, it’s definitely not Detroit!

“Hustlin’” – Rick Ross

Rick Ross’s debut song is every Miamian’s morning mantra. Also not to miss is his ode to Carol City, a no bars hold on one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods.

“Move to Miami” – Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

You can blame Enrique for the housing boom and rent spikes.

“305 To My City” – Drake

No Canadian loves this city more than Drake. He’s got a condo down on Biscayne, mentions our city on every one of his albums and drove around town giving a bunch of his money away in “God’s Plan.” The man has earned his honorary local status. Mayor, give the man a key.

“Fanfare” – Magic City Hippies

“I grew up on the East side, the Miami Beach side. Deep fried in greed life, clambakes by the seaside”

Not sure how many clambakes most Miamians attended growing up here, but Magic City Hippies captures that psychedelic indie vibe that chill North Beach days call for.

“Gotta Have It” – Jay-Z and Ye

The song that brings us back to the Big Three days. Oh, and Privé.

“Esa Morena” – DJ Laz

When this one is on, even la mas fina puts her family name to shame.

“305 Till I Die” – Pitbull

And just when you thought Mr. 305 couldn’t adore this city more, he proclaims his undying love for Miami and all its “peoples” in this song.

“I’m in Miami Trick” – LMFAO

Neon tanks and Vans in the sand. 2008 Miami wasn’t lookin’ cute, but it sure was a good time.

“Don’t Die” - Birdman & Lil Wayne

“Gansta's don't die, they get chubby and they move to Miami.” … Don’t we all, Lil Wayne. Don’t we all.

“Otra Noche en Miami” – Bad Bunny

Even though he’s talking about our vapidness and superficiality, the synth beats on this track were made for post-party sunrises.

“Miami 2 Ibiza” – Swedish House Mafia ft Tiny Tempah

LIV, 2010. If you were there, let’s fist pump in solidarity.

“Miami” – U2

Surgery in the air, dumbbells on a diving board, and car chases with questionable suitcases. U2 came to Miami and had such a good time, they wrote a song about it.

“Sweet Home Hialeah”

“The canals are not the beaches of Holguín, but I'll go for a sweem.”

Every Song from 2 Live Crew

All hail the foursome that got everyone hooked on booty rap and Miami bass, all while fighting the good fight of upholding our freedom of speech. So what if we’re cheating a bit here? Every single one of their songs is an unofficial tribute to this city. 2 Live Crew might be NSFW, but it’s safe to say they’ll get that a** shakin’ all 🍑 night 🍑 long 🍑.