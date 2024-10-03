5 alternative fitness activities in Miami for a fresh, low-pressure workout

Despite Miami’s reputation as a 24/7 party town, many of us local folks actually have 9 to 5 office jobs, are students or simply have a trillion things to do in a day. Life can be hectic in this tropical paradise! Sometimes, after being cooped up all day, the last thing we want to do is get right back inside—especially to the gym.

Personally, no matter how much I want to exercise and take care of myself, there are some days when I mentally cannot stand another hour indoors (even if my gym routine promises me firmer, bouncier peaches). If this sounds like you from time to time, there’s good news: Miami is home to lots of fun, fresh alternatives to the regular old gym. Here are a few ways to get outside, get fit and feel good in Miami right now.

Join a run club

InParadise Running in Coral Gables is a friendly, casual collective of runners where all levels are welcome. From hot-girl walkers to marathoners, there’s a pace group for everyone. And the route isn’t intimidating, either; it’s an adventurous jaunt around the Granada Golf Course. Bonus: The runs (Mondays at 6:30pm) start and end at Bodega Taqueria on Miracle Mile, making it a breeze to hang out and mingle.

Can’t fit in a run at the end of the day? How about a few miles with your morning brew? Tag along with No RSVP every Saturday at 7:30am. Meet at Panther Coffee in Wynwood, where beginners and seasoned pros come together to get their miles and coffee in.

Late Night Menu Run Crew is where hungry runners come to eat. If you’re a lone runner seeking pals that can keep up, look no further. From 5k runs to two-hour routes, this is a club with range. Plus, it’s deeply embedded in the athletic and larger community. LNMC is no stranger to culinary, creative, and community justice collaborations. Check out their Instagram for running routes and updates.

Get strong and flexible

Not into running? We’ve got you with some unexpectedly fun strength and conditioning classes. We’re fans of Better Me Movement, a Little Haiti spot that aims to bring together likeminded partners, people and communities who want to make a positive difference in the world. Their packed schedule includes everything from resistance and sculpt classes to functional martial arts and ice bath sessions. The knowledgeable instructors help you break a sweat and kick mental roadblocks out the way.

Exercise and wellbeing looks different for everyone. Weightlifting and high-intensity cardio might not be for everyone, but we’d all like to feel fluid in our own bodies. To that end, the Karma Yoga is a free yoga series held on Mondays at 6:30pm on the lawn at Selina Miami River. Expect powerful flows accompanied by Tulum-inspired sounds. It’s an inward trip you don’t want to miss, and Casa Florida is on-site too if you want to grab a drink after.

