What is it? This boutique gym does as it says: gives you a solid core. Expect your abs to feel like they’ve been put through the wringer after this intense 50-minute, low-impact Pilates-style exercise.

Why go? With dozens of locations around the country, Solidcore is a well-oiled machine. Classes are offered throughout the day, instructors are highly trained (and punctual!) and you can easily book and cancel via app.