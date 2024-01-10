Miami
Timeout

Reforming Pilates
Photography: Courtesy Reforming Pilates

Miami's best gyms and classes to get you tight and toned in 2024

Miami's fitness scene is buzzing with new gyms and boutique studios to help conquer your wellness goals in 2024.

Melissa Puppo
Virginia Gil
Written by
Melissa Puppo
&
Virginia Gil
New year, new you? Absolutely! Crush your #fitnessgoals and embrace wellness as a lifestyle this new year and beyond. You live in Miami after all, where everyone is health and food-conscious, and the weather is a natural mood booster to get your mind right. There’s no excuse to not try out a new class or become a devoted gym goer of your favorite. Our guide has everything covered—from the tried-and-true OG fitness hotspots to a plethora of new Pilates and yoga studios waiting for you to discover. Don't forget to refuel at your favorite plant-based eateries afterward—you've earned it!

Best gyms in Miami

Barry’s Bootcamp
Photograph: Courtesy Barry's Bootcamp/James Woodley

1. Barry’s Bootcamp

  • Things to do
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Barry’s is where beautiful people go to get more beautiful, and this celeb favorite—while shamelessly extra—is effective. The quick, powerful workouts are great for power people on the go, and with locations in Midtown, Miami Beach and Aventura, it's easy to get a sprint and a set of squats in. Workouts often come with a side of networking at the juice bar and the trainers here are basically mini fitness celebrities, with the Instagram followers to prove it.

Photography: Courtesy Solid Core

2. [solidcore]

This boutique gym does as it says: gives you a solid core. Expect your abs to feel like they’ve been put through the wringer after this intense 50-minute, low-impact Pilates-style exercise. With dozens of locations around the country, Solidcore is a well-oiled machine. Classes are offered throughout the day at their Coral Gables, Brickell and Midtown locations, instructors are highly trained (and punctual!) and you can easily book and cancel via app.

3. Anatomy

  • Sports and fitness
  • Cross-training
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The most Miami gym in Miami. Anatomy has all the usual gear—dumbbells, machines, squat racks—but also boasts some super luxurious perks at their newly premiered South Beach flagship, Midtown, Coconut Grove and Doral locations. We're talking diverse morning to night group classes, hot and cold plunge pools, infrared saunas, Vitasquad Vitamin ID lounges and the option to slip into Normatec compression boots when it's time to recover. Don't skip out on their super moody (and fun) We Ride classes.

YO BK
Photography: Courtesy YO BK

4. YO BK

Bringing the best of Brooklyn, New York, to Miami, this studio inside Oasis offers Inferno Hot Pilates (HIIT), Bikram Yoga, Power Vinyasa Yoga, and Yin. Why go? Let’s just say YO BK has one of the most exhilarating and intense hot Pilates classes in Miami that will have you breaking a sweat while having fun — all while grooving under a disco ball. 

6. LEGACY

Founded by health and fitness entrepreneur Manning Sumner, LEGACY is best known for HIIT-style workouts, centered around the brand's proprietary Partner Interval Training (P.I.T) system. This style combines HIIT and resistance training to activate opposing muscle groups, enhancing speed, power, endurance, and metabolic rate. Between intense P.I.T workouts, optional open gym, personal training and The Pit Stop, the gym's smoothie bar, say goodbye to FOMO because you won't miss a beat while achieving your fitness #goals.

7. AirLab

You may be the fittest Miami resident ever, but throw in a little altitude and whew! You're done. AIRLAB is the nation’s first technology-driven workout studio that introduces altitude training to individuals of all fitness levels. If you’re ready for a challenge, AIRLAB is for you with HIIT, conditioning, and strength classes taught at what feels like 12,000 feet. You’ll burn more calories, increase endurance, improve heart functionality, and finally make it to the top of the hill without losing your breath.

GluteHouse
Photograph: Nick/Just Chill Productions

8. GluteHouse

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Downtown

Skipped out on one too many leg days? GluteHouse is here to whip your butt into shape—literally. The Brickell gym focuses on lower-body training with 50-minute sessions comprising five different workout stations. The best part? Sessions are ongoing and start up every 10 minutes, so you’ll never be late to a fitness class again

 

Mimi Yoga
Photography: Courtesy Mimi Yoga

9. Mimi Yoga

Mimi Yoga is the brainchild of Mimi Ghandour and has quickly become one of Miami’s most sought-after yoga studios to practice everything from Power Yoga to Pilates Bootywork to Hip Hop Flow. Its OG studio is in Wynwood with a Coconut Grove locale set to arrive this spring. Come to meet and practice among some of Miami’s coolest and most devoted in the yogi community and stay to bask in the chic studio complete with an inspiring “Just Show Up” mirror—perfect for shamelessly capturing post-sweat selfies. 

Reforming Pilates
Photography: Courtesy Reforming Pilates

10. Reforming Pilates

Reforming Pilates offers daily group and private classes, bringing the essence of a classic Pilates method to Miami. Choose from studio locations in Bay Harbour and the new Miami Beach. This is the most waitlisted studio in Miami, so you know classes are going to be good. Plus, we can’t help but love the chic, minimalist digs.

Form50 Fitness Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Form 50 Fitness Miami

11. Form50 Fitness Miami

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Midtown

Form50 is a low-impact interval workout (known as LIIT) that’s performed on a specialized Formformer (similar to the Pilates reformer) built with more springs for increased resistance. If you’re looking to level up your strength-training routine with more weight but prefer the ease of exercising on a core-stabilizing machine, this one’s for you. Plus, the low lights, neon accents and thumping bangers will trick your mind into thinking you’ve entered the club instead of a grueling gym sesh.

RAW FIT
Photography: Courtesy RAW FIT

12. RAW FIT

Best known for Boot Camp (strength and conditioning) and lower body Glute Lab classes, RAW FIT incorporates top-of-the-line equipment with machines that help protect your joints while building strength. Locals love the feel-good, tight-knit community—not to mention how you’ll elevate your performance game and witness impressive results. 

JetSet Miami
Photograph: Courtesy JetSet Miami

13. JetSet Miami

  • Things to do
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

JetSet is modern Pilates, which basically means Pilates with a little extra mustard. Classes follow a signature 50-minute format that aren't for the faint of heart, but if you’re looking to build long, lean muscle and push your limits, JETSet is for you. Plus, there are five locations in Miami, everywhere from Edgewater to Sunset Harbor and plenty more along the way.

Morphē Health & Fitness Studio
Photograph: SEBA/S Dot Studio

14. Morphē Health & Fitness Studio

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • West Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

This small boutique gym located at the edge of Little Havana offers gravity pilates, rock climbing and various high-intensity workouts. Owned and operated by Roberto Santamarina, morphē is the place to go for individualized attention, physical training that takes into account diet and lifestyle, and convenience—there’s even ample parking.

Read more
Want some outdoor activity?

