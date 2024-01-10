Barry’s is where beautiful people go to get more beautiful, and this celeb favorite—while shamelessly extra—is effective. The quick, powerful workouts are great for power people on the go, and with locations in Midtown, Miami Beach and Aventura, it's easy to get a sprint and a set of squats in. Workouts often come with a side of networking at the juice bar and the trainers here are basically mini fitness celebrities, with the Instagram followers to prove it.
New year, new you? Absolutely! Crush your #fitnessgoals and embrace wellness as a lifestyle this new year and beyond. You live in Miami after all, where everyone is health and food-conscious, and the weather is a natural mood booster to get your mind right. There’s no excuse to not try out a new class or become a devoted gym goer of your favorite. Our guide has everything covered—from the tried-and-true OG fitness hotspots to a plethora of new Pilates and yoga studios waiting for you to discover. Don't forget to refuel at your favorite plant-based eateries afterward—you've earned it!