8 pickleball hotspots and happenings in Miami to dink, drink and mingle

August 8 is National Pickleball Day, but let’s be real: It’s pretty much pickleball day every day here in South Florida. Our region is an epicenter for America’s fastest-growing sport. Not only do we have world-class outdoor facilities (including one that will soon house a whopping 43 courts and the world’s first dedicated pickleball stadium), but we also have indoor facilities, ideal on those muggy, scorching or rainy days.

If you’re trying to get your dink on in Miami this Pickleball Day—or any other day, for that matter—keep reading. From fresh courts and clubs to shops for scooping up the latest pickleball gear and swag, these buzzy pickleball destinations around Miami live up to the hype.

The largest pickleball facility in Miami-Dade County, this West Miami destination is primed for novices and pros alike. In addition to group clinics (typically in the $30 range for a 90-minute session), DETA Pickleball Club offers one-on-one private lessons with a seasoned pro to hone that ATP (around the post) shot you’ve always dreamed of. There are 17 total courts and despite having club in its name, no membership is required to play. 6401 Kendale Lakes Dr

Photograph: Courtesy Sip & Pickle

2. Sip & Pickle at Wynwood Marketplace

This five-court facility in the heart of Wynwood matches its colorful neighborhood’s aura. The courts are surrounded by shipping containers, graffiti art and lounge areas where you can order pitchers of craft cocktails. For a chill introduction to the sport or a laidback, bookable-by-the-hour facility for playing and catching up with friends, this is bliss. 2250 NW 2nd Ave

Photograph: Coutesy Dinko Complex

The brainchild of two local friends who love pickleball, Maria Claudia Sarmiento and Isabel Alonso, this Upper Eastside facility opened in July 2024. The four-court, indoor complex is as pretty as it is serious, equipped with popping pink and blue courts, video replay capabilities (yes, you can replay those controversial calls that your friends like to make), a café, VIP area and more. The facility is also home to the Dinko Team, a traveling pickleball team with top-tier pros and amateurs alike. 6301 NE 4th Ave

Hialeah is on the pickleball map with the July 2024 arrival of The Yards at Amelia. Its overarching aura is a true backyard oasis with food trucks, bistro lights and an eight-court indoor facility. For the early birds, The Yards opens at 6am daily and closes at midnight Wednesday through Saturday. 7551 W 4th Ave, Hialeah

5. Miami Beach Pickleball Courts

Whereas all of the aforementioned spots come with a fee to book courts, this is Miami’s place to be for free play. Adjacent to Miami Beach Golf Club and nestled right off Alton Road, you’ll find six well-kept courts with windscreens, lights and action that often goes late into the night. While these are generally competitive courts, there's usually a court or two where the newbies are getting down, too. 2301 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

With a goal to diversify the sport, friends Stephanie Allen-Tunsil and Aisha Smith created this group in 2023 and have hosted all kinds of fun happenings since. Its events have included a pickleball-themed mixer at the Mandarin Oriental and group lessons aplenty throughout the 305. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for whatever may be next.

Photograph: Courtesy Pickleball Apes

7. Pickleball Gear 101

Let’s not make the rookie mistake of wearing running shoes on a pickleball court and inevitably rolling an ankle, okay? You’ll want some appropriate court shoes, and Skechers Performance has carved out quite a niche in the pickleball shoe space, with some super-colorful varieties. You’ll also want a stellar paddle: Beyond what you may find in local pro-shops, Pickleball Apes’ Pro Line Energy S paddle will give your shots that extra voodoo-like pizzazz. For a court-ready sports bra, try Forme’s Power Bra, a posture-correcting option that Taylor Swift recently donned during her Eras Tour. For brick-and-mortar stores with great pickleball selections, Tennis Plaza, World Tennis Miami and iAm rarely disappoint.

Photography: Courtesy The Fort

Ending on a forward-thinking note andm as pickleball just keeps on growing, a complex like no other is slated to open in December 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, just 25 miles north of Downtown Miami. Dubbed The Fort, this social sports destination will boast a whopping 43 courts, including the world’s first pickleball stadium, 14 weather-proof courts, golf simulators, a dart room, locker rooms, a pro shop and more.