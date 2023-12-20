Miami
The Fort Pickleball
Photography: Courtesy The Fort

The world's first pickleball stadium ever is opening in South Florida

A place to eat, drink and play pickleball on 43 professional courts

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
It would make sense that a key retiree sport would blow up where people come to retire. To cement Florida as the ultimate place to play pickleball, the world's first pickleball stadium is opening just north of Miami in Fort Lauderdale!

In truth, this is more than just a stadium. The Fort is set to open in 2024 in Snyder Park, right next to Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and aims to be "South Florida’s premier social sports destination." It will feature 43 professional pickleball courts, 14 of which are weatherproof, a sports shop and a fitness and recovery center to ensure both amateur and seasoned players are in optimum condition to zip around their squares. If reality mirrors renderings, it's going to be a pretty cool setup, with a tropical midcentury vibe.

Besides pickleball, there will be a number of other fun activities like paddle boarding around the 7-acre lake, volleyball, golf simulators and a dart room. And as a social sports destination there has to be things for non-pickleball pros to do, right? The Fort will also feature a restaurant called The Lakehouse with food and drinks , a 4,000 square foot events center, and a game yard with live music. 

The Fort is a public-private partnership between the City of Fort Lauderdale and longtime locals Brad Tuckman and Rich Campillo. The promise is to integrate this massive facility into the community by giving back, whether through youth and senior programs,  providing pickleball equipment and training to Fort Lauderdale public schools or engaging in other charitable events. 

Can't wait to visit The Fort? Be sure to check out The Pickleball Games, which is also claiming a hyperbolic "world's largest" title, happening this January. 

