A dreamy adult summer camp is opening in Miami this season

Feeling nostalgic for simpler times? Reminiscing about sunburnt shoulders, color wars and late nights crying over camp crushes? Maybe it’s a late quarter-life crisis, or maybe you’re just longing for the comfort of best friends forever, the healing power of a popsicle on a hot summer day.

We’re not here to judge. We’re only here to tell you that it can all be yours again: The adult summer camp of your dreams is set to open at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach from August 24 to 27, complete with fitness classes, creative workshops, watersports, curated dinners and bespoke spa experiences.

Photograph: Adrian Gaut

Returning for the first time since 2016, when the hotel was celebrating its tenth anniversary, Camp Standard’s three-night itinerary promises to help you unplug from the hustle and bustle of daily life and connect with like-minded friends. We’re talking tie-dying and kayaking, group astrology and poolside s’mores, bingo games, live music and even a late-night party in the spa’s famed Turkish hamman.

Imagine it: Tropical foliage and a soft grass lawn for frolicking, a sparkling pool and endless views of the bay. Instead of a cabin, your private room comes with a supremely comfy queen-size bed, a daybed for lounging and a drenching spa rain shower, plus the option of an outdoor terrace.

Photograph: Claudia Uribe

Instead of mess hall, meals can be enjoyed throughout The Standard’s idyllic, adults-only property, from The Lido Bayside Grill to Café Standard and Monterrey, or enjoy your brunch poolside at the new Belle. And did we mention alcohol? Not only is it allowed—it’s included in your camp package, along with all sorts of fun activities and credits.

Honestly, it all sounds a bit too good to be true but—we promise—it’s not! In order to participate, you must commit to the full three-night package, which is bookable via single occupancy (starting at $2,205) or double occupancy (starting at $3,555) rooms. It might seem steep, but just assume you’ll never want to leave.

Photograph: Adrian Gaut

In addition to all of the fitness and group activities and two special dinners (Friday and Saturday), the Camp Standard package comes with a $100 food and beverage credit per person; a $200 spa credit per person; 15% off at the shop and on all spa services; and a welcome survival kit that includes a limited edition Camp Standard tee, hate, tote, patches and more.

Perhaps the best part of it all: no need to beg mom and dad to pony up for camp this year. You’re a big kid now, with your own money, and you get to call the shots. Dream big this summer, baby!