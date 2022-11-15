A festive open-air ice skating rink is coming to Bal Harbour Shops

A completely counterintuitive yet irresistibly festive open-air ice skating rink will open at the beachside Bal Harbour Shops this weekend to help usher in the holiday shopping season.

From Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20, the high-end mall’s lush and sunny center courtyard will transform into a wintry outdoor wonderland complete with a skating rink made out of—and we’re not quite sure how—actual ice.

Flying in the face of our balmy 80-degree weather, the inaugural activation invites guests to kick off their shopping season with a few jolly go-arounds the rink set to tunes by DJ Sarz. Skates and helmets are provided free of charge, just remember to bring your own socks.

In order to participate, all ice skaters must reserve their time slots in advance via the Bal Harbour Shops app. To sign up, register for the mall’s free ACCESS membership and rewards program, which requires entering a credit card in order to start collecting rewards for shopping and dining at Bal Harbour Shops. Once you've signed up for the ACCESS program, you'll have the option to register yourself and any children under 18 to ice skate.

Rounding out the multi-day event, premium sweet treats from Le Zoo, hot cocoa and other specialty drinks will be available to help “warm” you up in the adjacent ACCESS Ice Suite, where you can also partake in some sweet members-only gifting and drawings.

To ensure you make it onto the ice, arrive at least 30 minutes before your confirmed ice skating slot. That way, you’ll have plenty of time to check in, sign your waiver and suit up before having your photo snapped and hitting the rink. And don’t forget to bring your confirmation email to check-in, located at the center courtyard on Level 1.