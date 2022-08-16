A handsome 12-seat speakeasy debuts in downtown Miami

Hotel bars are usually hard to find for the wrong reasons. They’re either the disappointing one that’s hiding in plain sight (Oh, you mean this nondescript lobby situation is the bar?) or the annoyingly tucked away one, located somewhere behind a garage or in a room that no one visits. Then there’s the speakeasy, an underserved category that downtown Miami’s InterContinental is, thankfully, doing something about.

Enter Freddys Speakeasy, the hotel’s new clandestine watering hole. Its namesake is the 19th-century Polish composer and pianist Frédéric François Chopin—whom you’ve probably never thought to call Freddy. But we digress.

To access the 12-seat, Prohibition-era bar, you’ll need reservations—but that’s only the beginning. Once you’ve booked a spot, the next feat is finding the bar. Upon reservation confirmation, you’ll get instructions on how to access Freddys and be escorted to the hidden location, where a secret knock serves as your ticket in.

Photograph: Derek Latta Freddys Speakeasy

A dim, 1920s-style bar decked with vintage furnishings and plush couches await on the other side, as does a complimentary taste of Four Ballads, made with Casa Noble infused with cilantro, Cointreau, fresh lime and simple syrup. Cocktails clock in at $18 and include complex tipples like the Green Light, mixed with mezcal, green chartreuse, chocolate bitters, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. There’s also a special Makers Mark cask cocktail that’s infused with various liquors and aged for six weeks, so it’s not yet ready. We’re told this one is worth the wait.

Can’t hold out that long? Book your spot at Freddys Speakeasy now: reservations are open and can be made online via OpenTable for seatings Thursday through Saturday at 5pm, 7:30pm or 10pm.