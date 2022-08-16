Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Freddys Speakeasy
Photograph: Derek Latta

A handsome 12-seat speakeasy debuts in downtown Miami

Freddys keeps it really intimate.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Hotel bars are usually hard to find for the wrong reasons. They’re either the disappointing one that’s hiding in plain sight (Oh, you mean this nondescript lobby situation is the bar?) or the annoyingly tucked away one, located somewhere behind a garage or in a room that no one visits. Then there’s the speakeasy, an underserved category that downtown Miami’s InterContinental is, thankfully, doing something about.

Enter Freddys Speakeasy, the hotel’s new clandestine watering hole. Its namesake is the 19th-century Polish composer and pianist Frédéric François Chopin—whom you’ve probably never thought to call Freddy. But we digress.

To access the 12-seat, Prohibition-era bar, you’ll need reservations—but that’s only the beginning. Once you’ve booked a spot, the next feat is finding the bar. Upon reservation confirmation, you’ll get instructions on how to access Freddys and be escorted to the hidden location, where a secret knock serves as your ticket in.

Freddys Speakeasy
Photograph: Derek LattaFreddys Speakeasy

A dim, 1920s-style bar decked with vintage furnishings and plush couches await on the other side, as does a complimentary taste of Four Ballads, made with Casa Noble infused with cilantro, Cointreau, fresh lime and simple syrup. Cocktails clock in at $18 and include complex tipples like the Green Light, mixed with mezcal, green chartreuse, chocolate bitters, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. There’s also a special Makers Mark cask cocktail that’s infused with various liquors and aged for six weeks, so it’s not yet ready. We’re told this one is worth the wait.

Can’t hold out that long? Book your spot at Freddys Speakeasy now: reservations are open and can be made online via OpenTable for seatings Thursday through Saturday at 5pm, 7:30pm or 10pm.

Freddys Speakeasy
Photograph: Derek LattaFreddys Speakeasy

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.