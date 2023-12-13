Barbie in the real world? Yes! A Malibu Barbie Café is coming to Miami, giving all the Barbies and Kens out there a chance to live their Barbie Dream House fantasies out – with a side of French fries.

The vibe: Malibu in the 70s – but pink. The fare: fast-casual Barbiecore. Expect 'Beach Burgers' and 'West Coast Wave Salads,' 'Pacific Paradise Pancakes' and 'Tubular Tenders.' There's also a cupcake-filled mega-yacht that'll sail right to your table, and glittery cocktails will also be served. Even the hummus is Barbie pink.

Of course, there's more than bites here. The experience will tout many – so many – photo ops, like the iconic plastic box with all the accessories a California girl could need and, wait for it, A SKATING RINK, where you can lace up your four-wheel Impalas and make your own waves within the rink. There will also be a mini museum of Malibu barbies and a gift shop with t-shirts, totes, bucket hats and other merch staples for the ultimate Barbie fans.

Malibu Barbie Café opens January 31st in Wynwood (350 NW 24th St) after wrapping up stops in New York, Chicago and Mall of the America in Minnesota. The activation is a collaboration between Mattel and Bucketlisters, the same company that brought you The Golden Girls Kitchen. Early bird tickets are $39 to $44 for adults and $29 to $34 for kids and include an entrée, side and cake pop. Cocktails and other menu items will be available for an additional price. Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can sign up for their waitlist to be the first in queue to purchase.