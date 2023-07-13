A new pop-up music venue and culinary hub is opening in Little River this weekend

The neighborhood is a hotbed of experimentation, and ZeyZey is the latest example.

Grassfed Hospitality (the team behind Coconut Grove's Michelin-starred Mexican spot Los Félix and natural wine market and restaurant Krüs) has joined forces with local tastemaker Tigre Sounds to debut ZeyZey, a new pop-up music venue and culinary hub opening in Little River this weekend.

Following in the neighborhood’s spirit of playful, spontaneous and often fleeting invention, the 15,000 square-foot space looks like it could be a friend’s bohemian bungalow—if your friend had their own natural wine gazebo, custom sound system and vinyl listening room, shipping container cocktail bar and mainstage for live performances.

The community-driven space runs counter to Miami’s recent crop of members-only clubs and overpriced offerings. “This is going to be a place for all to enjoy,” says co-founder Josh Hackler. “In a city begging for more community and cultural experience, we are so excited to bring happiness by way of ZeyZey to Miami.”

Expect weekly outdoor performances on Friday and Saturday nights, vinyl DJs and electronic dance parties inside, plus monthly residencies featuring Miami mainstays and DJ collectives from around the world. Building off the vinyl programming at Los Félix, ZeyZey’s sound will be rooted in Afro-Cuban funk, Brazilian disco, salsa, boogaloo, cumbia and Afrobeat sounds.

The cocktail menu is helmed by Esther Merino, a globally recognized beverage personality and recipe developer, while the culinary program, curated by partner and executive chef Sebastian Vargas, features a rotating selection of Miami’s rising hospitality stars. With affordability in mind, menus emphasize small plates and at least one sharable dish from each vendor.

Hidden behind an unassuming gate in Little River’s Magic City Innovation District, ZeyZey opens with two nights of eclectic programming this weekend: the Afro-Caribbean dance party Rum & Coke (July 14) and Deep House Disco (July 15). The opening lineup of culinary concepts includes The Maiz Project, Gutenberg Burger and Dale Street Food (formerly of Time Out Market Miami), plus Mana Table and La Guaguaseria by acclaimed chef Alejandra Espinoza.

“ZeyZey is our love letter to Miami,” says co-founder and creative director Pili Restrepo Hackler. “It’s a space where all these little different atmospheres and sensations collide with one another.”

ZeyZey is located at 353 NE 61 Street in Miami. Opening hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm until late. Limited street parking is available; ridesharing is recommended. To keep up with ZeyZey's weekly programming, follow along on Instagram @ZeyZeyMiami.