A super high-tech minigolf experience just opened in Brickell City Centre

Have the words “chic” and “minigolf” ever been used in the same sentence? A pastime once reserved for teenaged first dates and kids’ birthday parties gets the sexed-up, adults-centric treatment at Puttshack, a new tech-infused minigolf experience now officially open in Brickell City Centre.

Unlike the dated minigolf courses from our childhoods, Puttshack is sleek, moody and decidedly kitsch-free. No animatronic dinosaurs or miniature windmills here! Instead, Puttshack’s target audience is grown-up and trendy, catering to millennials with disposable incomes, who fancy witty neon signage and gold and leather accents with their craft cocktails and globally inspired apps.

Photograph: Courtesy Puttshack Miami

Of course, the main draw at Puttshack is its ultra-high-tech minigolf courses overlooking the downtown Miami skyline. With seating capacity for up to 96 people across 27,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, Puttshack features three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses complemented by upscale food and beverage offerings and event space.

From the co-founders of Topgolf, another wildly popular golf-themed experience targeted at fun-seeking adults, Puttshack counts itself among a growing market of “competitive socializing.” Puttshack COO Chris Rockwood envisions it as a premier, multi-generational destination for “happy hours with friends and colleagues, date nights and late nights, company outings and for families of all ages.”

Puttshack combines its proprietary technology with an immersive, lounge-like environment to elevate and energize the game of minigolf. What sets it apart is its patented Trackaball technology, integrated throughout the game experience for seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. Similar to Topgolf, gameplay at Puttshack is complemented by an approachable menu of globally inspired pub fare as well as a full cocktail bar. At night, expect the space to shift to a nightclub vibe with a rotating roster of local DJs.

Launched in 2018, Puttshack now counts four locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K. Puttshack Miami follows the recent grand opening of Puttshack Boston, and a new location in St. Louis will open this winter. Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and a second location in Atlanta are all slated to open through 2023.

Puttshack Miami is located at 701 South Miami Avenue at Brickell City Centre. The hours of operation are 11am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to 1am from Thursday to Saturday. Reserve minigolf and dining via puttshack.com.