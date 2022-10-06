An iconic Little Haiti music venue just hit the market at $4.65M

No, Churchill’s Pub isn’t set to become the Lagniappe of Little Haiti—at least, not yet.

Despite rumors earlier this week that the iconic venue would soon reopen under new ownership and (gasp!) without its requisite rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack, that’s not quite the case. Instead, the property at 5501 NE 2nd Avenue and its adjacent parking lot were just listed for sale at $4.65 million.

One of the city’s most legendary venues for live music, Churchill’s shuttered at the outset of the pandemic and has been sitting empty since. The historic venue with its big red double-decker bus parked out front had been a fixture in the scene since opening in 1979. It was famed for hosting emerging talent in a gritty, unpretentious space, along with popular open mic nights and early-morning televised soccer matches.

Mired for years in foreclosure threats and disputes between its ownership and management, Churchill’s, via its Instagram account, had hinted at reopening in a handful of posts last summer, but the bar remained closed.

The exclusive listing from the Porosoff Group touts Churchill’s as “a storied live venue and bar in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood for years” and the “CBGB’s of the South.” It also notes the property’s proximity to the Magic City Innovation District, a mixed-use development bubbling in Little Haiti that’s already been at the center of some controversy.