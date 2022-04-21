Ariete’s Michael Beltran is opening a tavern on Coral Way

Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) is laying claim on a beloved Miami gastropub, The Mighty. Slated to open in summer 2022, the long-running beer bar-turned-restaurant on Coral Way becomes The Gibson, a neighborhood tavern where folks can find elevated pub fare, live music and an evolved cocktail program, spearheaded by AHG beverage director Tom Lasher-Walker.

Michael Beltran (Ariete, Taurus, Chug's), the group’s chef and founder, grew up in the neighborhood where he plans to open The Gibson, making this one of his most personal projects to date. “My grandparents still live just a few blocks away so this neighborhood is a special place for me and my family,” says Beltran, adding “I want to create a space for the community where people can hang out.”

Part of that has to do with entertainment, which he’s planned for with a packed schedule of live performances and musical events, such as vinyl nights. Though, like most of AHG’s ventures, The Gibson’s success will rest on the food. For that, Beltran has tapped longtime collaborator chef Kris Huseby, who previously worked with him at Michael Schwartz’s Cypress Room. “He was the first person I thought of when we decided to transform The Mighty into The Gibson Room. He’s talented and a strong leader with a great sense of the concept,” says Beltran. The duo devised a menu of shareable pub grub, like hush puppies with a side of guava foie butter, crispy duck with scallion pancakes, uni popcorn and grilled oysters with chile-lime butter. Basically, the kind of (good) food you'll want to eat while drinking.

The Gibson will be located at 2224 Coral Way and will open for dinner daily.