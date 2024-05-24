Miami
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center Miami: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

All your most wanted info for the Most Wanted Tour stop in Miami this weekend

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
The time has come for the unofficial Puerto Rican prince of Miami to make his return to the Magic City. This time, he's skipping the massive stadium out in Miami Gardens and hitting the more intimate (relatively) stage at Kesaya Center for three back-to-back shows in the heart of Downtown. Though Bad Bunny has been on the road since February, all signs point to a full-on perreo this Memorial Day weekend in Miami as summer kicks into gear. This might be the Most Wanted Tour, but Benito, we really couldn't imagine un verano sin ti

If you're headed to Bad Bunny this weekend, you should feel pretty special. Outside of Miami, only L.A., New York and Chicago have been graced with three nights of the global superstar. After this, he's returning home to San Juan for the epic final three nights of the tour. ¿Estás ready? We've got all your most wanted info for the Most Wanted Tour stop in Miami below.

When is Bad Bunny playing the Kaseya Center in Miami?

Bad Bunny will play three nights in Miami over Memorial Day weekend: Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at the Kaseya Center in Downtown. 

What time do doors open? When will Bad Bunny come on stage?

Doors to the Kaseya Center open at 7pm on all three nights, with the official showtime listed as 8pm. However, Bad Bunny has been taking the stage between 9:05 and 9:15pm during the Most Wanted Tour, according to a Ticketmaster blog from March.

Is there any support act?

No, there are no opening or supporting acts for this tour.

Has the setlist been confirmed?

Sets can vary but have generally lasted around two hours and looked something like this:

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Setlist:

  1. Nadie Sabe
  2. Monaco
  3. Fina
  4. Hibiki
  5. Mr. October
  6. Mercedes Carota
  7. Cybertruck
  8. Vou 787
  9. Seda
  10. Baticano
  11. Telefono Nuevo
  12. Tú No Metes Cabra / Pa Ti / No Te Hagas / Vuelve / Me Mata / Soy Peor
  13. Tú No Vive Así / Chambea / Diles / 25/8
  14. Vuelve Candy B
  15. Thunder Y Lightning
  16. Gracias Por Nada
  17. Un x100to
  18. Baby Nueva
  19. Perro Negro
  20. Safaera
  21. Yo Perreo Sola
  22. La Santa
  23. La Jumpa
  24. Dákiti
  25. Efecto
  26. Me Porto Bonito
  27. Un Preview
  28. No Me Quiero Casar
  29. Where She Goes

Source: setlist.fm

Can you still get tickets to Bad Bunny’s concert in Miami?

Yes, tickets are still available for all three nights of Bad Bunny's concert in Miami. As of this posting, you can find them starting around $150 via Ticketmaster, or on reseller sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats starting around $130.

